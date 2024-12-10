Former NFL Player Le’Veon Bell Hits Beyoncé with a Frightening Threat Weeks After Calling Kamala Harris a ‘Tramp’

Former NFL player Le’Veon Bell has once again sparked controversy with his outspoken social media activity. Just weeks after making headlines for his derogatory comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, Bell has shifted his focus to Beyoncé, claiming that the Justice Department is coming for her next in connection to the ongoing lawsuit against her husband, Jay-Z.

Bell, who has become known for his MAGA-aligned opinions, posted a tweet on Monday, Dec. 9, that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Former NFL player mention Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in a tweet, suggesting she should be locked up. (Photos: LeVeon Bell by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images; Instagram/@beyonce)

Retweeting an article about sexual assault allegations against Jay-Z, Bell initially questioned why the rapper had not immediately denied the accusations, writing, “When stuff like this comes out, and the fact Jay Z isn’t online IMMEDIATELY denying it makes you wonder don’t it.”

His tweet raised eyebrows, as it simply was not true.

However, within an hour, Bell walked back his initial post. He retweeted Jay-Z’s public repudiation of the allegations, which had been issued the previous day, but he did not retract his attack on the rapper.

I didn’t see this the response ..



take what you want from it pic.twitter.com/ibyZxEDfRz — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 9, 2024

Instead, he turned his attention to the Roc Nation billionaire’s wife, suggesting that law enforcement would go after the megastar next. Bell ominously wrote, “They coming to get Beyoncé next.”

The comments sparked a firestorm on Twitter, with many of Bell’s followers, many of whom lean conservative, quickly jumping in to support his statement.

Some followers took Bell’s rhetoric further, with one commenting, “I’m here for when it happens and to watch her fans try to defend her,” while others referenced Jay-Z’s hit song, “99 Problems,” quipping, “Homie has 100 problems now.”

One person wrote, “If you recall, Katt Williams called it earlier this year in an interview with Shannon Sharpe.”

But not everyone was on board with Bell’s unprovoked attack on the beloved singer. A few X users expressed their disapproval.

One Twitter user wrote, “They better not! I got you ‘Cé!” signaling that they would protect Beyoncé from harm.

Others simply dismissed Bell’s post as inflammatory, calling him a “weirdo.”

Bell’s targeting of Beyoncé comes on the heels of a similar controversy earlier this year, when he made headlines for his comments about Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

In October, Bell attended a rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, where he was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Trump or the Tramp,” a clear jab at Harris. He shared the image on Twitter, doubling down on the insult by writing, “trump or the tramp?”

The backlash was swift, and many social media users condemned Bell’s choice to disrespect the Democratic presidential candidate publicly.

Bell’s politically charged remarks and controversial tweets are becoming a regular occurrence. Days before the actual election, he tweeted, “I’m leaving the country if Kamala Harris wins.”

I’m leaving the country if Kamala Harris wins — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 3, 2024

The football player-turned-boxer did not have to leave. However, despite Trump’s election victory, which saw him secure 77.3 million (49.8 percent) votes compared to Harris’ 75 million (48.3 percent), Bell apparently is still fixated on public figures who align with the Democratic Party or who have supported Harris.

The social media firestorm surrounding Bell’s comments about Beyoncé and Harris underscores the growing polarization in American politics, with celebrities increasingly drawn into public battles over their political affiliations or perceived alliances.

Bell’s actions will likely continue to draw attention, but it remains to be seen how seriously his tweets will be taken by people outside of his MAGA community.

As of now, Beyoncé has yet to respond to Bell’s disparaging comments, leaving the public to wonder if she will take the high road, as she often does in matters of public controversy, or defend herself like her husband did.