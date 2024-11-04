‘Yeah GTFOH’: NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Issues Threat If Kamala Harris Becomes President Weeks After Calling Her a ‘Tramp’

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, 32, promises to move to another country if Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, wins the White House in 2024.

Weeks after referring to Harris as a “tramp,” the outspoken supporter of Republican nominee Donald Trump is catching heat yet again after declaring his intention to leave America if the 78-year-old former president loses in the Nov. 5 general election.

Former NFL player Le’Veon Bell promises to leave America if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election. (Photos: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images; AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

“I’m leaving the country if Kamala Harris wins,” Bell posted on X on Nov. 2. The following day he doubled down on his pledge to cut and run from the United States.

In a video captioned, “I said what I said,” he continued, “If Trump don’t win, he got cheated. If Kamala Harris wins, I’m out. I’m gone. ‘Cause y’all not really trying to make America great again.”

Other X users had a lot to say about Bell’s tweet. Many of the respondents expressed indifference or mocked the 2013 second-round draft pick.

I said what I said … pic.twitter.com/ZkmafJqWbv — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 3, 2024

One person posted, “Don’t mistake our celebrating as a going away party for you.” Someone else asked, “You think anyone would care?”

Another social media user wrote, “Oh my god!! What are we going to do in this country without another washed-up RB.” A fourth reply read, “Yeah GTFOH.”

A fellow Trump fan told Bell, “No, you won’t [leave America]. You’re a fighter like the rest of us. We never retreat or abandon fellow Americans in our country.”

Bell faced backlash on Oct. 19 when the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back attended a Trump rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania wearing a derogative T-shirt about Harris.

He shared images of his shirt that featured pictures of the MAGA leader and the vice president with the words, “Trump or the Tramp” on social media.

The X post garnered negative reactions from Democratic partisans like political commentator Roland Martin and Hot 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg.

In addition, “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” actress Holly Robinson Peete blasted Bell, tweeting, “And please explain how a man with six baby mamas calls anybody a tramp.”

Bell is not the only athlete to announce their endorsement of Trump. Fellow former Steelers player Antonio Brown attended Trump’s Oct. 19 event in Pennsylvania as well.

Boxer Jake Paul, Super Bowl champion Brett Favre, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, NASCAR racer Danica Patrick, and WWE legend Hulk Hogan are among the sports figures who have announced their intent to vote for Trump.

Hogan gave a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July. The multi-time WrestleMania headliner also addressed the crowd at Trump’s controversial Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on Oct. 27.

“When I hear Kamala speak, it sounds like a script from Hollywood with a really, really [makes spitting sound] bad actress,” Hogan stated in MSG.

By referencing the “Hawk Tuah” meme, many viewers assumed Hogan was leaning into the unproven online conspiracy theories that Harris used sexual favors to rise in politics.

Harris has picked up endorsements from athletes such as four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, pro tennis player Coco Gauff, and WWE superstar Mick Foley.

Other celebrities have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris. The list includes Bad Bunny, Dave Bautista, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Common, Don Cheadle, George Clooney, D. L. Hughley, Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Trump secured backing from Scott Baio, Roseanne Barr, Russell Brand, Mel Gibson, Tony Hinchcliffe, M.I.A., Elon Musk, Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Adin Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, and Dana White.

Most recent opinion polls have Trump and Harris in an extremely close contest for the presidency. The current RealClearPolitics average of polls has Trump at 48.5 percent and Harris at 48.4 percent in the national race. And polling for the pivotal swing states shows a razor-thin margin on the eve of Election Day.