‘She Responded Like a Hater’: Fans On Edge as Khloe Kardashian Throws Slick Shade at Tokyo Toni for Broadcasting Herself Feeding the Needy

It seems that Dream Kardashian’s aunt, Khloé Kardashian, has something to say about the little girl’s maternal grandmother, Tokyo Toni.

Whether her comment was a declaration of how she likes to do things or a slick comment to shade the Zeus Network star, fans are vexed that she felt comfortable speaking on her charitable efforts.

Tokyo Toni posted on social media how she spent the Thanksgiving holiday season. Dressed in a black, white, and red Adidas set, she packed up her car and served dinners out of it. In aluminum pans, she had fried fish, fried chicken, and other vittles for people living on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. The video shows people lining up to get their plates.

Fans have blasted Khloé Kardashian for seemingly shading Tokyo Toni for showing her community service on social media. (Photos: Instagram @khloekardashian; @misstokyotoni )

Her caption was simple but said so much: “The homeless deserve THANKSGIVING!!!!!!”

Fans in Tokyo Toni’s comment section celebrated Blac Chyna’s mom. One person wrote, “This is exactly why I rocks with Tok!! You have to have a good heart to do this.. always outside feeding people!!! I wish her nothing but blessings!!”

Another said, “You are the best! They can never change your heart. And God knows our hearts!!”

One person, locking in on her colorful personality, said, “One thing Tokyotoni gone do is a gud deed and curse you out at the same time. Love her man.”

Even her granddaughter, Dream Kardashian, daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, acknowledged what Tokyo Toni’s philanthropy in a recent Instagram Live with her mother.

“Tokyo Toni? She’s in D.C. I don’t know what’s she doing but she’s in D.C,” she shared. Her mom then whispered in her ear, and Dream followed up with, “Oh, she’s feeding the homeless.”

In contrast, Dream’s auntie, Khloé Kardashian, posted on her Instagram a carousal of photographs of herself with her two children, True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 2, and her mother, Dream’s paternal grandmother, Kris Jenner, during their posh Thanksgiving dinner. In one flick, the quartet, with all of the girls dressed in animal print, is seen standing in front of a perfectly manicured Christmas tree.

A fan commented underneath her pic, “Y’all over here enjoying while Dream’s grandma is feeding the homeless.”

Not to let the remark go unchecked, Khloé responded to the fan, “I am not knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves. But personally, when people fall on hard times, I don’t feel it’s right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back.”

The reality star added, “Highlighting a charity or organization that may need awareness is one thing, but I don’t feel comfortable highlighting people when they’re at a low point in their lives. To each their own, I’m only speaking for myself.”

Khloé Kardashian make a comment about Tokyo Toni and quickly deleted it after fans dragged her for being shady. (Photo: Instagram/ @khloekardashian )

She quickly deleted the comment and reposted it with one that referenced Matthew 6:1-4 from the Bible and added, “Just because we don’t post about it, doesn’t mean we aren’t doing it my love. Sending you love and blessings.”

The Neighborhood Talk was able to capture the original comment and posted it alongside footage of the 52-year-old’s giveback. Their followers did not like Khloé’s comments, reading them as if she were disparaging the effort.

“Tokyo does this every year, it’s not a pat on the back when she does it every year consistently,” one comment read.

Someone else wrote, “They always find creative ways to take a dig at that lady lol she could’ve scrolled past that comment. It wasn’t even rude.”

Another person added, “Meanwhile she did all that in the past for tv show ratings” and almost as if to co-sign the comment, “The difference is Tokyo prolly got in the kitchen and COOKED that food herself. As opposed to hiring caterers or pre made meals, not saying there’s anything wrong but downplaying one to the other is a reach.”

The person then added, “Tokyo is REALLY in the community, she can showcase her work if she wants to and it doesn’t take away from her intention either. These people KNOW Tokyo. She still responded like a hater. Lol.”

Instagram page captured original comment made by Khloé Kardashian, seemingly shading Tokyo Toni. (Screenshot from Instagram/ @TheNeighborhoodTalk )

Knowing Tokyo Toni’s fiery history, many fans expect a clapback. One person wrote, “She finna cuss her out so bad. omg.”

There has long been tension between the two sides of Dream’s family.

Khloé and Blac Chyna, while connected through their shared love for Dream, have had a contentious relationship influenced by legal disputes and public scrutiny about the messy nature of the former dancer’s romance with Rob Kardashian and issues with Rob and Khloé’s younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Their tension reached a peak during Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashians, claiming they conspired to cancel her reality show, “Rob & Chyna.” Chyna alleged that this harmed her career and income, which purportedly bounced back with the money she made from her endorsement work on Instagram and OnlyFans page.

The Associated Press reports the jury ultimately sided with the Kardashians, but the lawsuit spotlighted the friction between the families and raised questions about co-parenting dynamics and their commitment to Dream’s well-being.

At one point, Blac Chyna’s adult entertainment life seemed to be a concern, but since she has become a born-again Christian, she has drastically changed her life. Removed some of her plastic surgery, stripped down a lot of her makeup and sexy clothing, and even graduated from Bible college.

At one point, she and her mother, Tokyo Toni, used to publicly argue, but that too has stopped with her sobriety. The “Can’t See Me” rapper seems 100 percent calmer.

Khloé, says she cares for Dream a lot and describe herself as a “third parent” and a “second mom” to her niece. Interestingly enough, Blac Chyna heard the comment and responded gracefully about her daughter’s beloved aunt.

The D.C. native said in an interview with TMZ, “It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends; we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity.”

“As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides,” she explained, adding, “As a mother that’s all I ask for.”

Despite her criticisms of and issues with Chyna, Khloé has consistently shown her dedication to Dream, arranging activities and outings to ensure the little girl feels surrounded by family support.

Sure, as a family, they move differently, but at the end of the day, whether the Kardashians like it or not, they are family.