‘This is Just Scary’: Pamela Anderson Trashed Over Her ‘Fried’ Unkept Hair and ‘Very Thin’ Eye Brows as Fans Shame Her Latest Bare-Faced Red Carpet Look

After spending years as one of the hottest women in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s, it seems that fans have turned on actress Pamela Anderson and are bashing her looks.

The star attended the 2024 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, December 2, showcasing a strikingly natural appearance. Fans were simultaneously intrigued and bewildered by the transformation.

Gone are the days of her high-maintenance image — platinum blond hair, Botox, fillers, and 34DD implants under provocative outfits. Today, the 57-year-old embraces a bare-faced look, opting for minimal styling, no makeup, and natural hair. Her transformation isn’t just skin-deep; it reflects her rejection of the superficial standards that once defined her career. Her brand was basically painting her as a real-life Barbie doll.

The “Baywatch” actress’ minimalistic aesthetic was carefully coiffed, but her laid-back style highlighted her flawless skin, beautiful teeth, and hair. It also showed that she was a woman of a certain age, with wrinkles that she proudly rocks like her strapless, butter-yellow gown.

Fans are mixed about actress Pamela Anderson’s new bare-faced red carpet look. (Photo: pamelaanderson / Instagram)

While some praised her raw and unfiltered beauty, others were less kind.

On People’s Facebook, one commenter wrote, “I’m sorry, this is just scary. I don’t wear makeup every day, but this is not a good look.”

Another added, “If you’re not gonna do your makeup, at least do your hair.”

“She’s beautiful!” one person wrote. “But… she’s gotta define those eyebrows a little. Very thin from [over-plucking] in the 80s like the rest of us… they look [non-existent] and take away from her natural beauty.”

However, Anderson’s supporters were vocal, with one fan writing, “She’s 57 and looks beautiful. Good for her.”

Someone else said, “Some of these women will never look half as good with makeup as she does without.”

On the X platform, people raved about her natural look, even looking up to the blond bombshell for the statement she was making to society.

Pamela Anderson proves that true beauty comes from within. Her definition of beauty as "being brave" is inspiring. 💖✨ — Amelia Lucas (@AmeliaLucas23) December 3, 2024

One user tweeted, “Pamela Anderson proves that true beauty comes from within. Her definition of beauty as ‘being brave’ is inspiring.”

The person quoted and reposted a video interview of the “Blonde and Blonder” box office draw from the night.

While on the red carpet, she was asked about her makeup-free philosophy, she said, “I love to wear makeup too sometimes. It’s just a time and a place. In my personal life, it just didn’t really make sense.”

Asked to define beauty, she responded, “Being brave and living your dreams. It’s never too late to never give up.”

Another person wrote, “I never imagined 20+ years ago that Pamela Anderson would end up emerging as one of the more sane/wholesome Hollywood types.”

Not all the comments were positive on X. One person wrote, “Pamela Anderson is looking ROUGH these days,” rejecting the overwhelming embracing of her makeup-less appearance.

Another comment didn’t mind her not having a beat face but complained about something else, posting, “She still looks good, but baby, the hair.”

The natural look has been part of Anderson’s evolution since her divorces from rock stars Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, as well as marriages and divorces with Rick Salomon and Dan Hayhurst.

Single and embracing self-acceptance, she frequently posts about loving her freckles and her shifting views on beauty. In one Instagram post, she reflected on her freckles and her appreciation for her changing beauty standards, a stark contrast to the heavily styled look that once defined her.

Now starring in “The Last Showgirl” alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Dave Bautista, Anderson is receiving critical acclaim.

Variety has even suggested her performance might earn her a Best Actress nomination at the 97th Academy Awards, placing her alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Angelina Jolie and Cynthia Erivo.

As exciting as that might be, right now, she is simply glowing, redefining beauty, and holding down for women of a certain age.