‘Don’t Cry When It’s the Other Way Around’: White Critics Slam Beyonce’s Tribute to Hollywood ‘Icon’ for ‘Cultural Appropriation’ and ‘Double Standards’

Megastar Beyoncé’s latest video is sparking plenty of conversation as she pays homage to ’90s icon Pamela Anderson by recreating some of her most famous looks. Many are saying the 99 x Grammy-nominated singer is white fishing, purposely dressing up like a white woman and thusly culturally appropriating.

However, she leaves the question: can a naturally light-skinned Black woman help if she has Eurocentric features, or is there something truly to be said by her mimicking the look of a popular white woman?

In a series of scenes inspired by Anderson’s “Baywatch” lifeguard persona, her 1996 role in the movie “Barb Wire,” and her memorable 1999 MTV VMAs look, the Houston native channels the bombshell vibe that made Anderson a pop culture phenomenon.

Many people on social media accused Beyoncé of “white face,” after her tribute to Pamela Anderson rocked the internet. (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Though it was part of her Halloween look, the video marks Beyoncé’s long-awaited return to music visuals after a three-year break. However, while fans celebrated her comeback, the tribute hasn’t been without controversy.

The music video made its debut on Nov. 5, Election Day, and had the thumbnail encouraging people to “Vote.”

The first visual from her “Cowboy Carter” album not only captured an Election Day message but captured some spillover Halloween vibes as she played dress up all the way through it.

In it, Beyoncé dons three iconic Anderson-inspired outfits and seemed to mimic the native Canadian’s vibe in her biggest project, including her memorable red lifeguard suit, reimagined as “Beywatch” for the singer, playing off her nickname. She also stunned in a fluffy pink hat that mirrored Anderson’s VMAs look, flipping it in the way that only the “Dreamgirls” actress could do.

While many fans loved the tribute, Beyoncé’s portrayal stirred up some emotions online.

When Extra TV posted photographs from the video and juxtaposed them to actual images of the “Scary Movie 3” actress, people weighed in.

The platinum blond wig and makeup made her skin look noticeably lighter, sparking accusations of “whiteface” and cultural appropriation.

Some felt her appearance was an attempt to look like a white woman, with comments like “So white face?” and “Cultural appropriation much” flooding social media.

A reply to these responses was, “That’s what I was thinking but it’s okay for her huh? That’s actually really embarrassing.”

“A white person would get in trouble for this,” someone else wrote.

One user questioned, “Why if a white chick dresses like a black chick she gets terrorized and canceled. But if black imitates white it’s ok.”

Another bluntly stated, “Quit trying to be white.”

One X user tweeted, “I remember when Beyonce was black. The fact she wants to dress up as a white Canadian shows us just how much SHE only comes out for a black vote is when it puts her center stage. How do you people respect a hypocrite? She wants to be white.”

I remember when Beyonce was black. The fact she wants to dress up as a white Canadian shows us just how much SHE only comes out for a black vote is when it puts her center stage. How do you people respect a hypocrite? She wants to be white. https://t.co/U5nXTj7McA — TheXFactor (@DeborahTaylor01) November 5, 2024

Someone else wrote, “Cancel Beyoncé for wearing white face and cultural appropriation. Liberals and their Double standards are bulls—t…. Or don’t cry when it’s the other way around.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has faced such backlash. In 2023, at the premiere of her “Renaissance” film, she wore a silver Versace gown and platinum wig, leading some to accuse her of trying to look white, with comparisons to Kim Kardashian circulating online.

The debate over her look continued during the Paris Olympics, where Beyoncé introduced Team USA with a patriotic video. Wearing a red, white, and blue leotard and blonde hair, she received both praise and criticism from fans, but the detractor’s voices were loud, with many claiming she was downplaying her African American features in exchange for a patriotic Barbie look.

The “Love on Top” singer has rocked blond hair throughout her career, dating back to her Destiny’s Child days when she wore lighter braids. But people have slammed her more and more over the last few years, even claiming that she might have even lightened her skin.

But there are times when she does embrace darker features. During her run for the movie “The Lion King,” album, “The Lion King: The Gift,” and the visual companion project, “Black is King,” the entire project was centered around African identity and featured the Grammy-winning song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Even in 2024, for Halloween, she switched things up by dressing as Mexican-American singer and actress Apollonia and Prince. This move received a warmer reception, with fans celebrating her portrayal of a woman of color. Yet, some noted that her resemblance to Apollonia wasn’t quite spot-on and said she was trying to get browning points with her core fanbase.

She also dressed up like the later funk singer Betty Davis, the second wife of Miles Davis, rocking her signature afro and imitating her 1975 album cover, “This Is It.”

While there was some criticism, there were no accusations of cultural appropriation in this case.

Interestingly, Beyoncé’s portrayal of Anderson has garnered more attention for her uncanny resemblance to a younger Pam Anderson than Anderson herself does today.

Now 57, Pamela Anderson has embraced a more natural look, frequently appearing makeup-free and sharing posts about self-acceptance. In one Instagram post, she praised her freckles and reflected on her changing beauty standards, a stark contrast to the heavily styled appearance that made her famous.

Despite the divided reactions, Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive has come to her defense.

In just four days, the video has garnered over 745,000 views on YouTube — a slower start than her usual explosive numbers but a reminder of her lasting influence.

As Beyoncé continues to experiment with her style and pay homage to cultural icons, the conversation around her image, identity, and public perception remains as dynamic as ever.