‘Bamboozled Everyone’: Pamela Anderson and Liam Nesson’s PR Stunt Backfires as Longtime Fans Feel Duped

Critics are dragging Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson for allegedly faking their romance to promote their new movie, “The Naked Gun.”

The former “Baywatch” actress and “Marlow” began filming together in May 2024 even seemed smitten with each other. “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Nesson told People magazine in October that year.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson appear to be a couple since they began promoting their new “The Naked Gun” movie. (Photo: @nakedgunmovie/Instagram)

Rumors about the two dating began to kick up following their spicy and close interactions on red carpets this past summer.

“He’s such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, so giving and generous, and so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can’t help but fall in love with him,” Anderson reportedly stated in a since-deleted interview from OK! Magazine in early August.

The quotes also discuss Anderson and Nesson’s “off-set” chemistry, which now fans believe was nothing more than a PR stunt all along. Daily Mail then released a report claiming the two had been dating “for a while.”

The 58-year-old actress described Neeson as “The perfect gentleman” who brought out the best in her “with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

Numerous outlets shattered their PR stunt, calling it a “fake breakup,” and “marketing strategy,” amongst other unsavory words.

It was a PR stunt?? pic.twitter.com/NC9vVXBCVY — Chris A (@AlsikkanTV) August 27, 2025

But TMZ reports that Anderson and Nesson had no communication after they stopped filming in 2024 and never saw each other until a year later during press tours in July 2025.

The PR stunt may have helped the film, which premiered on Aug. 1, because according to Brobible, the film earned $87 million at the box office.

Regardless of the film’s success, fans on X were not pleased to learn about the alleged marketing stunt.

One person on X wrote, “Everyone talking about Taylor and Travis [engagement] and I’m sitting here mad about how Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson bamboozled everyone into believing they were together.”

A third X user wrote, “Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson. Spare me please. Hollywood troon ‘love’ is not true love. Stop worshipping inverted fake idols who don’t give a rat’s about you.”

Liam Neeson, 73, is madly in love with Pamela Anderson, 58 pic.twitter.com/OuRR8Ea3lk — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) July 29, 2025

Neither Nesson or Andeson has responded to the chaos, but not all fans believe the romance is fake. One fan noted that Joely Richardson, the sister of Neeson’s late wife, Natasha Richardson, posted heart emojis under a post Anderson shared online about the film.

“Okay, Liam Neeson’s late wife’s sister commenting on Pamela’s post is everything.”

Only time will tell if the duo is really a couple.