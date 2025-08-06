‘Two Peas in a Racist-Ass Pod’: Liam Neeson’s Shocking Confession About Hunting a Black Man Resurfaces as Romance Rumors with ‘Naked Gun’ Co-Star Pamela Anderson Explode

Liam Neeson is making headlines for his rumored romance with Pamela Anderson, but some detractors will not let the “Taken” actor’s controversial past be forgotten.

While Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, have been playing coy about their connection in public, sources confirmed to People that “The Naked Gun” co-stars are dating.

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other,” an unnamed insider told the celebrity news outlet.

Neeson and Anderson stopped by the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” late-night talk show on August 3 to promote their new action-comedy motion picture.

Rumors of a budding romance between “The Naked Gun” co-stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson has critics brining up their past race-related controversies. (Photo credit: @nakedgunmovie/Instagram)

At one point, Cohen mentioned the gossip surrounding the two stars. The longtime executive producer of “The Real Housewives” reality show franchise shared his approval of the relationship.

“The question I’m not asking the two of you tonight is what’s going on between the two of you,” Cohen told the assumed couple as they both smiled at each other.

He then directly addressed Nesson by saying, “But I do just want to say, as a very old friend of yours, all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship as the kids say.”

After turning to Liam’s son, Daniel Neeson, in the studio audience, Cohen asked “Right, Danny?” In response, Daniel said, “Yes.” Meanwhile, his dad held Anderson’s hand during the lighthearted exchange.

Even though Liam’s loved ones may back his new courtship with the former Playboy Playmate of the Month, some social media users are still focused on a scandal from February 2019.

At the time, Neeson became a trending topic for days when quotes from his interview with British newspaper “The Independent” went viral.

The then-66-year-old Northern Ireland native recounted someone close to him being raped nearly 40 years prior. His confessed reaction to that assault left many readers disturbed.

“I asked [my friend], did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a Black person,” the Academy Award nominee recalled.

According to Neeson, he spent a week looking for a random “black bastard” at local bars in order to “kill” an innocent man as a way to avenge the victim.

“It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” Neeson admitted. His fellow “Cold Pursuit” movie cast member, Tom Bateman, who was also present for the conversation, responded, “Holy s–t.”

Neeson claimed he did “learn a lesson” from having those prejudiced thoughts before stating that growing up in Northern Ireland made him understand the “primal need” for revenge.

Despite acknowledging his faults, many people continue to take issue with what the father of two had to say six years ago. The reports of Anderson being his new girlfriend ignited his critic’s wrath on X.

“Your reminder that Liam Neeson is a raging murderous racist lunatic…And no amount of Hollywood PR will erase the fact that he felt comfortable enough to openly admit to wanting to commit a hate crime against an innocent Black man,” one person tweeted.

A second outraged individual on the platform wrote, “Liam Neeson is propaganda. I’m not falling for [it], I remember him saying he went outside looking for Black people to kill.”

“This is cute for Pamela, but I can’t get past Liam Neeson saying he wanted to ‘kill any Black man,’” an Anderson fan expressed when replying to a pop culture account’s post about the pair becoming an item.

However, Anderson also caught heat for being accused of culturally appropriating Native Americans for a Halloween costume in 2019. Someone on X sarcastically tweeted, “So happy for Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson. [Two] peas in a racist-ass pod.”

"I'm not a racist."



Actor Liam Neeson addresses the controversial headlines surrounding a decades-old incident centering around rage, revenge and race with @RobinRoberts this morning on @GMA.



Watch the FULL interview HERE: https://t.co/MPgIRwyY9d pic.twitter.com/bmAZtyux2U — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2019

Neeson later appeared on “Good Morning America” in February 2019 to address the negative press over his remarks about wanting to harm a Black man in retaliation for his friend being violated.

“I’m not a racist,” Neeson said during the televised sitdown with “GMA” host Robin Roberts. Anderson also fired back at her naysayers who condemned her over the Native American-inspired outfit.

The “Love, Pamela” author doubled down on wearing a traditional headdress for Halloween by sharing a link to an article titled “The Illogic of Cultural Appropriation” written by law professor Mike Rappaport.

As both Neeson and Anderson currently face backlash over offensive moments from 2019, they remained focused on promoting “The Naked Gun” reboot. On July 28, their respective children posed with them on the red carpet for the film’s premiere in New York City.

Neeson is the father of 30-year-old Micheál Richardson and his 28-year-old brother, Daniel. Micheál and Daniel are also the sons of deceased “Patty Hearst” actress Natasha Richardson.

Anderson shares two sons — Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29 — with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The Mötley Crüe band member was married to Pamela from 1995 to 1998.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson said in October 2024 about the blond bombshell. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego.”

Anderson returned the favor by calling Liam “the perfect gentleman.” In addition, she praised his kindness on set, adding, “[Neeson] sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold.”