‘Looks 20 Years Younger’: Bill Belichick’s Nearly Unrecognizable In New Photo with 24-Year-Old Girlfriend and Lil Wayne Leaves Fans Shocked

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, remains a hot-button topic online.

The 72-year-old head of the University of North Carolina football team and the former college cheerleader posed together in a new photo posted on Hudson’s Instagram page on April 6.

“Lollipop” rapper and avid sports fan Lil Wayne also appeared in the picture, which appears to be taken at a UNC indoor practice facility. Hudson captured the post, “New diss track dropping soon. Trouble Cub & Da G.O.A.T. Feat. @liltunechi.”

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick’s new post has fans pointing out their 48-year age gap. (Photo: @toddrphoto and Jordan_isabella / Instagram)

Numerous Instagram commenters noticed the usually brooding Belichick cracked a smile as he stood next to his girlfriend and the five-time Grammy Award winner, leaving some to conclude, “That’s the best I’ve seen Bill look in years.”

“Coach used to look all grumpy and since he met you, he’s been all smiles,” another observer expressed in Hudson’s comment section.

“Happiness looks good on y’all, which will translate into some UNC wins for sure. Go heels,” a University of North Carolina Tar Heels fan predicted.

But among the support and praise was criticism about Belichick and Hudson’s 48-year age gap, while others saluted the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

“This is sick wth,” said one person, while a Belichick supporter added, “Bill looks 20 years younger and so happy. Much love.”

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, pose in new photo with rapper Lil Wayne. (Photo: @jordon/Instagram)

For nearly a year, the unlikely romantic union of Belichick and Hudson has been the butt of jokes orchestrated by artists and athletes.

Even retired NFL star Tom Brady let out a hearty laugh when asked about Bill’s relationship. “I don’t know. I don’t follow too much,” Brady stated in the Feb. 9 episode of comedian Caleb Pressley’s “Sundae Conversation” YouTube series.

Lil Wayne’s longtime collaborator, Snoop Dogg, also singled out Belichick and Hudson’s generational divide at the 2025 NFL Honors event that same month.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad,” Snoop told the audience.

He continued with the punchline, “I remember… when Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

Hudson and Belichick reportedly first met on an airplane flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021. The former New England Patriots was involved with former sports correspondent Linda Holliday at the time, whom he dated from 2007 to 2023. Holliday served as the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation as well.

An unnamed supposed source told People in 2023 that his relationship with Holliday had “ran its course” and that “Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this.”

Before his 16-year union with Holliday, Belichick was married to the mother of his three adult children, Debby Clarke, from 1977 to 2006. Belichick and Clarke’s 38-year-old son, Stephen Belichick, serves as UNC’s defensive coordinator.

More criticism came in March 2025 after news broke about Hudson was playing a major, unexpected part in Belichick’s head coaching role at the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, institution.

bill belichick asked unc staff to copy his girlfriend on every email they send him pic.twitter.com/47OXH77DP4 — Matt Hartman (@themhartman) March 13, 2025

As previously reported, Belichick asked that Hudson be copied in her boyfriend’s emails from the UNC communications staff in December 2024.

“I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me?” Belichick wrote in a leaked email to UNC’s Senior Associate Athletic Director Robbi Pickeral Evans.

The email’s subject line read, “FB social media and web content 12/16.”

Hudson regularly shares photos acknowledging her relationship with Belichick on social media, but it seems these two’s union will never overcome being gossip fodder.