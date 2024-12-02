‘Women in Their 50s Didn’t Used to Look Like This’: Gabrielle Union Harassed By Fans Over Risqué Cut Out Dress Months After Being Told to Cover Up

Gabrielle Union is advertising her sexy side online once again.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress shared photos on Instagram of her and her husband Dwyane Wade after stepping out for their friend’s birthday party.

The Dec. 1 post reveals Union wearing a mini black dress that effortlessly captured the attention of fans, while Wade wore an all-black outfit. However, fans mostly focused on the geometric cutouts of her dress and its edgy look paired with black rhinestones.

Gabrielle Union gets attacked online over her revealing cut out dress. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BFC)

With the outfit, Union wore a sleek side part bun, and a smoky eye glam along with a simple black heel. And though she got much praise for her outfit, not everyone was impressed with the 52-year-old wearing such a risqué dress.

The Shade Room reposted Union’s photos next to photos of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta Star” Porsha Williams wearing a black elegant gown with gloves.

Yet, many felt Union’s dress was not flattering. One person said, “Gabi looks beautiful but the dress isn’t for her body type,” while another wrote, “That dress does NOTHING for Gabby, she doesn’t have hips so it make her look boxy asf.”

Fans gave their opinions on the looks in the comments.

A third added, “Porscha won this VERSUZ…GU’s dress is doing too much and not enough at the same time.”

But someone gave Union her props for her youthful appearance and aging as gracefully as she has.

One said, “I don’t wanna see a single ageist comment, if you look good, you look good. Time to revisit some of these antiquated standards. Women in their 50s (gabby not porsha) never dressed like this because women in their 50s didn’t used to look like this.”

This is not the first time Union has been subject to harassment by fans online. A few months back shared a nude photo of herself running water through her hair as she is covered up by nothing but a towel in September.

This led to fans urging the mother-of-one to cover up in not only that post but several others where she wore some revealing clothes and even showed off her backside. Many have even been critical of her outfits, calling them “inappropriate.”

But, Union does not seem to care about what the fans think, ever.

In April, she told People, “I stopped caring about what other people thought and I realized that the peanut gallery’s thoughts pay not one bill. They’re not with me in the trenches, so why am I giving them control of how I look or what I put on my body or who I’m friends with or opportunities that I seek out? I’m me 100% of the time.”