‘Finally Dressing Like a Grown Woman’: Gabrielle Union Gains Fan Approval After Weeks of Criticism Over Dressing Too Provocatively for Her Age

After weeks of getting criticized for her clothes – or lack there of – Gabrielle Union is finally getting a general nod of approval from spectators.

On Monday, Sept. 16, a video of the “Being Mary Jane” star dripped in an assortment of brown attire hit the internet courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Union was one of the many celebrities who stylishly attended Burberry’s 2025 Summer/Spring show.

Gabrielle Union tones down some of her risque wardrobe weeks after backlash for cheeky photos with husband Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

For the occasion she wore a cocoa brown colored dress with paisley print bedazzled on it using silver rhinestones. The ruffle dress, which had a deep V-neck, came down to her ankles and was paired with a tan coat.

The mother of one kept it light with her makeup, opting for a more natural look in addition to a pop of pink gloss on her lips.

The clip of Union posing for pictures was captioned with the words, “A moment for #GabrielleUnion, please,” and was followed by praise from fans.

On another page, one fan said, “Gabrielle Union is stunning,” and “Gab looks fab as usual.”

But another couldn’t compliment the actress without making a comment with some snide undertones. They wrote on Entertainment Weekly’s post, “Finally dressing like a grown woman.” Another person said, “Wow I finally like Gabby’s look.”

Outside of her look a few fans alleged the Union had some plastic surgery done to her face as many suspected following photos of her at the Paris Olympics.

One person asked, “What’s with Gabbys face?”

Two other critics said, “Why does Gabrielle look like she did in the 90s her face had this extra plumpness she looks marvelous” and “Gabby gotta chill on the fillers.”

The 51-year-old has been subjected to much criticism from nitpickers claiming her outfits are too risqué for her age, especially most recently when she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, went on a trip overseas, where Union unapologetically flaunted her body online in multiple bikinis.

But one thing the “Bring It On” star is confident about is her style. When it comes to picking out her clothes for the day, she told People, “I’m me 100% of the time. I follow where my passion is.”

She continued, “Today, I’m in sweats and my Uggs, very L.A. But last night, baby, I had a slit up to my tuchus and a heel, which usually I fight back against the heels. My style evolves daily and I dress how I feel and sometimes I feel powerful in a suit and sometimes I feel most powerful naked.”

Union added, “I indulge whatever it is that I’m feeling because the expression through clothes is going to be much more authentic if I dress the way I feel and not to be a hanger for someone else. That’s worked for me.”

And when it comes to dealing with the fashion police fans, the “Perfect Find” star has learned to ignore them.

“I stopped caring about what other people thought and I realized that the peanut gallery’s thoughts pay not one bill,” Union said. “They’re not with me in the trenches, so why am I giving them control of how I look or what I put on my body or who I’m friends with or opportunities that I seek out? I’m me 100% of the time.”