‘Are You Not Someone’s Wife?’: Gabrielle Union Ripped to Shreds for Going Full Nude on the ’Gram Following Weeks of Critics Telling Her to Cover Up

Gabrielle Union is going fully nude for the ’Gram.

The “Deliver Us from Eva” star uploaded another round of photos and videos after facing criticism for her inappropriate clothing choices over the summer and her revealing photos.

In a new post from what appears to be from her trip overseas with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and friends, the first photo is what got the most attention as she went fully bare.

Gabrielle Union shows more skin after facing backlash for cheeky photos with Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @Gabunion/Instagram.)

The Sept. 22 post shows an unclothed Union standing happily as water runs through her hair. She strategically faced her body to the left while keeping her lady parts obscure and using a small cloth to cover her chest.

But some of the 51-year-old’s fans are not fond of her flaunting her body online, suggesting she be more mindful and demure with the way that she dresses — mainly due to her age. And that still hasn’t changed with this photo.

One person said, “Thirsty at 51 is wild,” and another wrote, “Why do these old women keep taking they damn clothes off.”

Others find Union’s carefree attitude online to be disrespectful to her marriage, advising her to dress more modestly.

Someone said, “What’s with the nudity. Some things should be kept private. You’re a mother and a wife, act the part,” while another asked, “Are you not someone’s wife?”

The “Think Like a Man” star just celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the former NBA player late last month and since being together, the father of four has never expressed any concern about what Union wears.

Other people supported Union, writing, “The problem is, y’all was so young doing stuff you should’ve waited til you were old. Like this a grown woman! Let her live ! And if you think 50s old, you taking life for granted.”

Another said, “Yall be expecting women to stop showing off their beauty after a certain age and I hate that for ya lmfaooooooo baby if I’m 50 looking good like this ima show out Everytime I never gaf.”

The criticism comes just days after Union was praised for her covered up outfit at the Burberry 2025 Summer/Spring fashion show. There she wore a brown V-neck dress paired with a tan coat. The drastic difference in the photos, shows Union’s fans that she could not care less about the critics heckling her about not wearing enough clothes.

In April, the “Perfect Find” star told People magazine that she was able to silence the noise of the criticisms because she “stopped caring.”

“I stopped caring about what other people thought and I realized that the peanut gallery’s thoughts pay not one bill,” she said in April. “They’re not with me in the trenches, so why am I giving them control of how I look or what I put on my body or who I’m friends with or opportunities that I seek out? I’m me 100% of the time.”