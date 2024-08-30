‘Why Even Wear Anything’: Gabrielle Union Harassed by Fan Over Skintight Dress That Leaves Little to the Imagination

Aug. 30 may just be another regular day for much of the world but for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, the date marks their anniversary — and this year they are celebrating 10 years of being husband and wife.

The couple honored the moment by sharing photos of themselves on a yacht with not only each other but with other people who seem to be their friends as well.

Posting the photos on her page, Union captioned the collage “bonded by love, free in spirit.” Despite the duo seeming happy to celebrate an entire decade of being married, it appears not all of their followers were in the mood to be celebratory with them.

A few attempted to find something negative to say about Union and Wade’s pics, with one focusing on Union’s appearance.

Gabrielle Union 10-year anniversary post with Dwayne Wade goes left as fans zoom in on her skintight dress. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

For their special night, the “Bring It On” star chose to wear a nude-like brown mini dress that closely resembled the color of her skin while her former NBA star husband opted for a sage green suit with no dress shirt underneath.

One person heckled Union about the halter, side-split dress, with claims that it was inappropriately showing her body parts. They wrote, “I don’t understand women at this time in life… why even wear anything if you’re still going to show your area & nipples? Our private parts are sacred and not for the whole world to see. This is not classy or elegant. It’s weird. How are women this comfortable SHOWING their body parts. I just don’t get it.”

In response, another person called out the judgemental heckler for “dancing half naked in every single post” on their page.

Other fans saw nothing wrong with Union’s dress and instead adorned her with compliments.

“Where is your dress from. So cute,” wrote one person and another said, “I love seeing a brown woman wearing a brown dress, It just HIT different!”

For the past couple of weeks, the “Being Mary Jane” actress has been hounded about her clothing — or lack thereof — in the several posts she’s uploaded since she’s been on vacation. Her husband has also been hit with some stray judgmental comments, and some people even speculated that Union and Wade are faking the happiness in their relationship.

Overall the couple have proved to have thick skin by continuing to post what they want despite the hate.

This should come as no surprise, especially in regard to Union, because the mother of one has already said she plans to bare more skin for the foreseeable future.

We’re just here to say Gabrielle Union is perfection 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RN0o1sIGfp — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 28, 2024

In the “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr,” podcast, she told the host that she saw a fan leave a comment claiming that she was “old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still wearing bikinis?”

To which Union responded that they were “going to see these cheeks until my a– literally falls off” — a statement she’s made sure to live up to.