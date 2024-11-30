‘Fighting Fire with Racism’: Outraged Mom Hurls ‘N—er’ and ‘Gorilla’ Slurs at Druski Over Claims He Bullied Her Son on Kai Cenat’s Livestream

A mother has lost the sympathy of the public for hurling racial slurs at Druski after he insulted her son.

In a Nov. 28 video that was reposted by Drama Alert on X, a mother sits next to her son, Joseph, as she details her account of what occurred during his appearance on Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving special.

She said, “They wouldn’t let me get my son. Security would block me. The person in charge of telling me what’s supposed to go on was saying my son was crying because he didn’t get no food, which was a lie. An older person — Druski — was physically and mentally assaulting my son, calling my son a fat-ass n-gga or whatever he was saying. But he’s a big-ass silverback gorilla. He had no business talking to a 9-year-old like this. My son was there to do a job for acting, and that was not a part of it.”

Joseph joined Cenat’s streaming channel for his special “Thanksgiving Dinner With Kevin Hart & Druski!” As suggested in the title, the video included Cenat, Druski, and Kevin Hart, along with LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce James. The child actor was cast to play Pugsley from The Addams Family with a group of other actors sitting at the dinner table.

Angry Mom Hurls ‘N—er’ and ‘Gorilla’ Slurs In Fiery Video to Druski Over Claims He Bullied Her Son on Kai Cenat’s Stream (Screenshots: Kai Cenat/Youtube; Drama Alert / X)

As they are all seated, Druski points over to Joseph to ask him his name while calling him “the fat n–ga.”

“What’s your name, little n–ga?” Druski asked the 9-year-old.

Cenat attempts to check Druski, who continues to poke while also calling out his peers for calling him the same thing.

“Yo! Calm down, bro,” said Cenat, to which Druski hit back, “He’s a fat n–ga! Y’all have been saying that to me all f—ing night! Everyone’s calling me the fat n–ga! But I can’t call another lil fat n–ga a fat n–ga? F**k that! You want to have fatphobia when it comes to the kid, but not me? Like, come on! What about me, n–ga?!”

Joseph proceeds to cover his ears, and seconds later, he begins crying before Cenat walks over to hug him. Druski follows suit, also hugging Joseph, and says, “My bad.” Tylil James, a frequent guest on Cenat’s Live, takes Joseph off to the side while Cenat takes Druski to another room to reprimand him.

The clip later shows Druski apologizing to Joseph again, saying he had “a couple of drinks” and explaining that he relates to Joseph because he, too, is “a bigger dude.”

The following day, the outraged mother made multiple videos calling out the comedian after revealing that her son had been crying nonstop.

However, in her most recent video, seated beside her son, Joseph’s mother goes for the jugular.

“That was just abuse you were watching that they wouldn’t let me get to my son,” she said. “And once my son came out crying and told us everything, my husband called out Druski, and Druski wouldn’t come outside. Then ten securities came, we got our stuff, and we left. I cried with my son in the car because they were holding this from me, and they let this happen to my son. And it’s really damaged him I don’t think should have their kids around drunk men, which is something that they didn’t tell me was happening.”

Reminding his mother that she “forgot” something, Joseph mentions that “they broke the law.”

all she had to do was play the sympathy card, cry, say how she was hurt watching her child cry, etc calling Druski a "silver back gorilla and a nigga" just blew all the shit away… https://t.co/WNzOvEtqw4 — spicebae (@spicebae_) November 29, 2024

Joseph’s mother continues saying, “Oh, they also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before but ladies and gentlemen, no. Druski, you are not it. This is a kid’s show with Kai Cenat and I don’t think for Kai to behaving somebody like that I don’t think that’s a part of his criteria. I’ll never want to work with them again.”

Despite some feeling her anger was justified, others felt no sympathy once the mother dropped the n-word and called Druski a “silverback gorilla” due to the racial history behind the terms.

One person on X said, “all she had to do was play the sympathy card, cry, say how she was hurt watching her child cry, etc calling Druski a “silver back gorilla and a n-gga” just blew all the shit away…”

Druski Apologizing to the little boy he bullied about being obese during dinner on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon because he made him cry… https://t.co/EKJTvoTu85 pic.twitter.com/KLQxmxZPBo — Saint Laurent Don 🧸 (@404Breezy) November 28, 2024

A second said, “She’s fighting fire with racism LMAO she called him a silverback gorilla??????”

Under The Neighborhood Talks repost of the video, fans were even more appalled.

“DID I JUST HEAR THE N WORD UTTER OUT HER MOUTH,” asked a third fan.

A fourth wrote, “Wait pause cause the mother was saying the N word a little to loosely.”

It’s not clear if the mom is planning to sue Druski or Cenat, but fans seem to think that is the motive behind her video.