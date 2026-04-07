‘Sounds Like Guilt to Me’: Erika Kirk Fires Back at Online ‘Noise’ on TPUSA Stage Weeks After Druski’s Skit Hit Too Close to Home

Comedian Drew Desbordes, widely known as “Druski” online, caused more than an uproar after mocking conservative women in a viral video that may have caught the attention of Erika Kirk.

Nearly two weeks ago, Druski, 31, dropped a skit titled “How Conservative Women in America Act, and viewers assumed the popular influencer was specifically making fun of the Turning Point USA CEO, who seemingly responded to backlash and chatter in a live interview.

TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk has finally spoken about the “noise” coming from comedian Druski and his viral skit, making fun of conservative women like her. (Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

‘She Did Everything He’s Saying’: Charlie Kirk’s Widow Faces Mounting Accusations from All Sides — Then Hits Her Breaking Point and Blows the Situation Wide Open

Druski’s super-viral video was indirectly inspired by Erika’s extravagant, pyro-filled events presented after the killing of her husband, right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk.

Months after his passing, the widow continued her live post-shooting appearances by sitting down with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for a TPUSA-backed forum at George Washington University on April 2.

After Leavitt, 28, downplayed becoming headline fodder for the scandal-hungry media before reflecting on motherhood, Erika jumped in to rile up the crowd with wild that seemed aimed at someone in particular.

“There will be people that are like, ‘Did you see what they’re saying about you on X?’ I’m like, ‘No, quite frankly, I don’t have time. And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care,’” she declared to the crowd.

Druski resembles a plump Erika Kirk in his latest skit “How Conservative Women in America act”



pic.twitter.com/MnpFQluWQk — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 26, 2026

Charlie’s widow went on to claim she spends more time playing Magna Tiles with their two children than worrying about critics spewing an “endless onslaught” of what she calls “noise” about her character.

That attempt to dismiss her haters actually fueled more backlash as some people assumed she was following Trump’s warning and striking back at Druski’s video.

“She found out she can’t sue,” one Facebook user suggested, referring to inaccurate rumors that Erika sent Druski a cease-and-desist letter, a claim that a representative for the internet personality confirmed was false to Newsweek.

A second person pointed out, “Druski never said the skit was about Erika; her name was not mentioned.” Meanwhile, a third person sarcastically posted, “Cool, now Druski has more material to work with! Erika, be best!”

U should tell her that lmao and the fragile community that.. druski never said it was Erika.. if she got offended then maybe it’s a reflection on wtf she doing.. sounds like guilt to me buddy🤣.. and they wanna say “o we gonna do black face then 🤓” y’all did that in the 50s… pic.twitter.com/m09a2wmrn1 — $CARY BRANDEÑ (@darealmhill) April 7, 2026

More critics leaned into the story behind Erika’s quiet promotion under Trump, replacing her husband to serve on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, a 16-member advisory panel responsible for reviewing academy operations and offering recommendations to the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Erika Kirk says she doesn’t have time to worry about what people like Candace Owens are saying about her online.



She says she doesn’t care about the noise.



This is what Candace Owens hates the most.



She can’t stand that Erika is unbothered as she spends every waking moment of… pic.twitter.com/pSx6zmtWLN — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) April 3, 2026

“Nah! Erika hates this the most because she’s been chasing the spotlight her entire life, and she can’t handle criticism or anyone disliking her, she’s thought she’d slither into Charlie’s chair, and everyone would adore her. Wrong! She never earned it!” exclaimed another X poster.

Erika also faced sharp criticism from Candace Owens, who questioned her in a multi-part series and hinted at a role in Charlie’s 2025 death—despite no evidence supporting that claim—drawing conservative backlash.

One Owens supporter wrote, “Erika won’t sue because she’s a liar, and if she does, her phone records, text messages, and emails will all be requested in discovery. So go ahead, keep believing this liar.”

Theo Von and Jake Paul discuss how HILARIOUS the Druski Erika Kirk skit was, and Jake Paul reveals he’s working on a “BLACKFACE” skit in response to Druski 😳😭👀



“The sh*t that pisses me off is kids can’t be black for Halloween… he wants to be LeBron” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jz7fm6shPd — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 5, 2026

Erika was advised by Trump, amongst a White House crowd, to take action against anyone who is “jealous” of her or who uses her story as a joke.

While she continues getting dragged online, fellow Trump supporter and YouTuber Jake Paul is plotting his next viral stunt on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend.”

Both Paul, 29, and Von, 46, endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election and were credited with helping the MAGA chief appeal to young, white men. That alignment with the Republican Party did not stop the professional boxer and the “Road Rules” alum from giving Druski his flowers for the way he lampooned conservative women.

“It’s hilarious, dude,” Von stated. Paul co-signed that sentiment by saying, “Honestly, it’s f–king hilarious. I loved it. And I’m obviously Republican, and all the Republicans being mad about this s–t is like a f–king ‘L’ for Republicans because this is f–king hilarious.”

His appreciation for Druski’s comedic takedown of conservative women led him to tease the idea of doing his own “response” video that would be centered around the Ohio native wearing dark makeup in order to play a Black man.

When Von advised teaming up with a Black person for the possible blackface skit to lessen the inevitable blowback, Paul rejected that suggestion, telling the stand-up comedian, “That’s p—ying out. Doesn’t that make us more like prejudiced?”

Druski’s skits often ignite heated debates online, from calling out pastors chasing big payouts to his controversial whiteface bit—reactions are intense, but his comedy usually hits on a kernel of truth.