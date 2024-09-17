‘It Doesn’t Get My Energy’: Kevin Hart Says He’s Above the Beef with Katt Williams Months After Claiming He Doesn’t ‘Entertain the Circus’

Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart rarely regrets the decisions he’s made since reaching the top. However, there are a few recent moments in his career where he wishes he would have taken a different route.

The comic has adamantly expressed regret about cheating on his wife, and he likely feels remorseful for using homophobic slurs, a controversial act that cost him the opportunity to host the 2018 Oscars.

But among the regrets, there’s one particular incident that stands out: addressing Katt Williams publicly.

Despite their successes, Hart and Williams have had a rocky relationship and are each other’s nemesis.

Comedian Kevin Hart says he should have never clapped back at Katt Williams following years-long beef. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Both men are comedic powerhouses, but Hart’s business ventures — such as mega-deals with Peacock and movies on Netflix — have propelled him to an estimated net worth of $450 million, making him a clear winner in the financial department. This dominance and influence is part of the reason Hart wishes he’d never bothered engaging in a public spat with Williams.

In a recent interview on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast “Out of Context,” Hart reflected on his past dealings with Williams and explained why he regrets addressing the Ohio comedian.

“I think there’s probably one moment where I’ve talked about Katt publicly,” Hart explained, referencing a 2018 interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

The “Ride Along” actor made it clear that he only said what he said about Williams because the Ohio native was talking bad about his friend and protégée Tiffany Haddish.

“We were promoting ‘Night School,’” he continued, “Tiffany was affected by some of the things he said. It was more of a, like, support for her in that moment and some shots at him.”

Now, in hindsight, Hart sees things differently.

“I should’ve never addressed him, at all,” he admitted. “I don’t have to. Like, why? What will it do for me? What will I gain? There’s no gain. I look at everything from a business and economic standpoint. If I’m investing in something, what is my return? … If I can’t answer that question… then it doesn’t get energy.”

Williams’ history of taking jabs at Hart goes back to 2016, when the “Friday After Next” actor referred to him as a “puppet” and even challenged Hart to a stand-off style comedy show in Philadelphia.

Although Williams later apologized for his comments, calling them “regrettable,” but the damage was done and Hart has washed his hands of him.

In 2018, Williams criticized Hart’s sister in comedy, questioning Haddish’s comedic ability and if she could draw people in for a live stand-up set.

Shortly afterward, Hart and Haddish were both on “The Breakfast Club” and the “Jumanji” actor gave a particularly fiery interview, not only defending himself but also his friend Haddish.

“My frustration with Katt Williams comes from, you keep pointing at Hollywood, ‘Hollywood and the white man, this, this, and this,’ when do you take responsibility for your actions?” Hart said not holding back at the “Pimp Chronicles” star.

“You had the shot! You were the guy!” he referring to Williams squandering opportunities, adding, “You didn’t show up to work.”

Hart wasn’t done. He also criticized the “Soul Plane” star for not using his platform to elevate other comedians. “Have you ever used your platform to f—king bring the people under you up? You haven’t. So, because you haven’t, don’t s—t on those who now are.”

That 2018 interview was the last time Hart publicly expressed his feelings about Williams—despite further provocations.

In a January 2024 interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, Williams took shots at Hart, as well as comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Rickey Smiley, seemingly hoping to reignite the beef he had with Hart and others.

Williams has continued to criticize Hart, once labeling him an “industry plant.”

However, most didn’t respond.

Hart refrained from firing back. When asked about the controversial comments in a Fox 5. DC interview with Kevin McCarthy, Hart replied, “You don’t entertain the circus, you watch it.”

When The Wall Street Journal asked Hart about the accusation of him being a Hollywood op, he maintained his composure, saying, “It’s just that. It’s entertainment. If that’s what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him.”

In the interview, he continued, “I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I’m here cheering for him from afar. … That’s my real energy. I really mean it! That’s how happy and secure I am with my career and my life.”

Hart appears to be comfortable taking the high road.

During his “Out of Context” interview, he referred to Williams’ “industry plant” comments as “the biggest compliment ever” and added, “When you hear things like that, you just … You gotta give a nod to common sense versus lack thereof.”

He continued, “You know, I had a conversation with my daughter one day, and she was asking a question and debating the hypothetical, if something was real versus not. I said, ‘Everything is researchable if you really want to know it.’ … So if you really give a s—t, you can go and see. I mean, the industry plant conversation is what? What does that mean?”

At the end of the day, Hart wants people to recognize that success speaks for itself. While he may regret getting involved in past public squabbles with Williams, his ability to rise above and focus on his business endeavors is what keeps him thriving as one of Hollywood’s top players.