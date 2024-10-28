‘Genuinely Shocked That the Comments Aren’t Turned Off’: Shannon Sharpe Allows Thousands of MAGA Supporters to Overwhelm Reactions to YouTube Interview with Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s “Club Shay Shay” podcast was met with thousands of comments from Donald Trump‘s supporters on YouTube.

Tens of thousands of viewers left comments expressing their shock and others praising Sharpe’s team for not turning off the comments which were filled with numerous criticisms and insults aimed toward the vice president.

Kamala Harris sits with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” (Credit: Youtube Club Shay Shay Video Screengrab)

“I’m genuinely shocked that the comments aren’t turned off,” one commenter wrote.

“The comments did not disappoint. People are aware of the nonsense of Harris,” someone else commented.

“Been scrolling for 20 minutes looking for a positive comment for Harris. Haven’t seen one yet. America has woken up!” another comment read.

Others brought up Katt Williams who helped Sharpe’s podcast go mainstream with a viral eighty million plus views interview held earlier this year.

“All likes will be exposed in 2024. Katt Williams,” wrote another user.

Comments in support of Harris were few and far in between. Comments under clips shared on X, formerly Twitter, were much of the same. Thousands of Trump supporters flooded the clips with negative comments.

It’s unclear if Sharpe’s team will decide to shut down commenting.

In Harris’ sit-down with Sharpe, she spoke about immigration reform, healthcare, taxes and more.

However, as many commenters pointed out, Sharpe and Harris didn’t start delving into the Democratic nominee’s vision for the country until nearly 20 minutes into the interview. Much of that time was filled with light discussion about Harris’s childhood, what she eats for breakfast daily as well as her tastes in music and fashion.

“I love Shannon Sharpe getting this opportunity, but I’m 10 mins in and I really wish it would have been Stephen A. Talk policy. I don’t care at ALL what she eats for breakfast or what she would tell her 18 year old self,” one YouTube user wrote.

The conversation finally shifted gears when Sharpe asked Harris about the economy, leading Harris to launch into an assessment of Trump’s economic policies and actions during his time in office.

Harris emphasized that while Trump’s name was on the stimulus checks distributed to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, several Black Congress members like Maxine Waters and Hakeem Jeffries spearheaded the initiative for those payments. She also criticized Trump’s tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Harris highlighted some of her economic proposals, like establishing funds to give $25,000 down payments to first-time homeowners, increasing access to capital for small business owners, boosting Social Security provisions, tax cuts for working-class Americans, and child tax credits for new parents.

During her talk with Sharpe, she also addressed Black men who plan to vote for Trump:

“Don’t think you’re in Donald Trump’s club. You’re not. He’s not gonna be thinkin’ about you. You think he’s having you over for dinner?” Harris asked. “You think that when he’s going, when he’s with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he’s thinking about what we need to do to deal with … disparities in Black men’s health around colon cancer, around what we need to do, around screenings, what we need to do around prostate cancer that Black men are twice as likely to have?”

She also went after Trump for his personal indictment against the Central Park Five, his racially charged birtherism ploy against former President Barack Obama, and the inflammatory and baseless lies he spread about Haitians eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Harris has made appearances on several podcasts and network television programs in the weeks leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

The “Club Shay Shay” episode garnered more than 300,000 views and more than 13,000 comments within three hours of being published on YouTube.