‘Something Seemed Off’: Fiancée of Billionaire Jeff Bezos Put on the Spot About Marriage Plans Days After ‘Cheap and Classless’ Selfie Shocks Fans

Journalist Lauren Sánchez is living proof that life after 50 can be full of surprises — and billionaire weddings.

The former “Good Day LA” anchor and current fiancée to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stopped by “Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie” to chat with the hosts about some pretty heavy topics, like awarding $110 million to 40 grantees to fight homelessness and her upcoming space adventure with an all-women explorers crew.

But naturally, the conversation shifted to what everyone really wants to know: when is she walking down the aisle with the third-richest man on the planet?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sánchez initially played coy when asked about the rumored winter wedding. “So, you asked?” she said with a sly smile, glancing around as her face turned pink. Her nervousness made Hoda and Savannah burst into laughter.

Trying to pivot, Sánchez began talking about her busy schedule, but eventually, she let her excitement shine through.

“You with the book tour, we’ve talked about the book tour, and you know, making these grantees… has taking up a lot of my time and then the holidays … I’m getting to it right now,” she said before adding, “Very excited about it, thinking about the dress.”

She even admitted to being just like every other bride despite her billionaire fiancé.

“I have to say I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride. So, I do have a Pinterest board,” she said. Then, reflecting on where she is in life, Sánchez added, “I never thought at 54 … I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married. I mean, life is just beginning. When I was 20, I thought, ‘Ohh my gosh, life is over at 50.’ Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It is not over. It just gets better and better.”

While the helicopter pilot’s happiness is evident, the internet remains skeptical. Readers of the Daily Mail weren’t shy about sharing their opinions.

“Something seemed off about her response about her wedding. He’s not the man of her dreams. She had a hard time saying that and said it twice,” one commenter wrote. Another joked, “It’s the bank account of her dreams.”

Some speculated about the delay in wedding planning. “She isn’t keen on the wedding questions because he has no plans of ever marrying her,” one commenter suggested, while another claimed, “The lawyers on both sides are still negotiating and arguing on the terms of nuptial details of how much money needs to be allocated to her plastic surgeries fund. Some asking in the millions others asking in the billions.”

But it doesn’t seem like the murmuring is getting Sánchez at all.

Back in November, she gave Vogue a sneak peek into her wedding plans, or lack thereof.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding. What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged for five months!” she said, hinting at a possible destination wedding.

Despite all the chatter, Lauren’s living her best life. She recently posted a sexy pic of herself rocking a skimpy black mini-dress, knee-high boots, and a red trench coat, accessorized with a diamond “B” necklace — likely a nod to her man’s name, Bezos. But even her fashion choices drew criticism. Some people said her look was trashy, and others accused her of trying too hard to flaunt her wealth and status.

Either way, the young lady who used to sit in the back of the classroom because she was dyslexic is now about to be one of the richest women in the world, so she will have the last laugh. Rumors say the two will be married before the end of the year.

Say what you will about Sánchez, but she’s clearly making the most of her midlife glow-up.

Whether the wedding is a small, intimate affair or a billionaire blowout, one thing is for sure: She isn’t letting anything — or anyone — dull her shine. After all, as she says, “Life just gets better and better.”