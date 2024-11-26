‘I Found Myself Depressed’: Eva Marcille Reinvents Herself with a Breathtaking New Look Months After Criticism About Top Model’s Weight

Eva Marcille has regained her glow.

“Fans couldn’t help but notice the “America’s Next Top Model” alum’s refreshed and rejuvenated look following her Nov. 18 appearance on “The Sherri Shepherd Show.”

Wearing a silky black top with matching silk black pants, she complemented the outfit with a neat updo. Her fresh locs were pulled back into a tidy bun with a little bang to give it some extra personality. For makeup, she wore a smokey gray eyeshadow, giving her lids a sultry appearance to accentuate the hazel color of her eyes. An orange-brown blush was added to her cheeks, which added a bit of warmth to her face. Lastly, to finish off the look, Marcille had on a pinkish nude lip color.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Eva Marcille attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – Arrivals at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

While Marcille was on to promote the fourth season of her BET series “All the Queen’s Men,” fans were more focused on her actual look in the Instagram post.

One person said, “I hope this is recent she looks amazing like her old self sept those teeth lol.”

“Eva looks so healthy and healed. God bless her and her beautiful Children,” a second person wrote on YouTube. A third commented, “Her makeup…. I was just thinking the same thing. This is the best she’s looked since losing the weight. And Braids are beautiful on her. She’s a beautiful young woman.”

Between last year and this year, fans were concerned for Marcille’s health after they began to notice her slimming figure in her Instagram posts. In April of this year, she went on the “Tamron Hall” show, where she explained that her weight loss was a symptom of the depression she went through after filing for divorce from her husband, Michael T. Sterling, in March 2023.

“I went through a divorce last year,” she said. “Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu. Like you will be skinny afterward. If you drop a 200-pound person, you’re going to drop at least 30 pounds. So for me, I lost weight just naturally going through life, and I found myself depressed.”

Marcille said that following that tough time, she has since embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

“Before my divorce, through my divorce, trying to just navigate and rediscover who am I? I’m not the wife anymore. I’m not someone’s someone. I’m someone’s mom but if I took the mom away, If I took Madam away, if I took Top Model away, like who’s Eva? Who am I and making sure that I prioritized knowing that character and building that character?”

Marcille currently has three children. Her daughter Marley Rae is from her ex Kevin McCall, and her last two children are her sons Michael Jr., 6, and 5-year-old Maverick, both of whom she had with Sterling.