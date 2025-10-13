‘I’m Concerned’: Eva Marcille’s Thin Appearance In New Bikini Photos Shocks Critics Who ‘Didn’t Know She Was This Skinny’

It’s no secret that Eva Marcille has slimmed down some over the last few years. Last year, Marcille shared the somber reason behind her weight loss but her petite frame still garners surprising reactions.

On Sept. 24, she posted snapshots from her time spent on a beach in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The “All the Queens Men” actress rocked a vibrant red bikini with waist beads and let her hair flow freely on her shoulders.

Eva Marcille leaves fans concerned over her ribcage showing in new bikini photos. (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage)

She posted the photos on the Instagram account for her cannabis brand called “Sunflower By Eva,” with a peaceful caption.

‘I Found Myself Depressed’: Eva Marcille Reinvents Herself with a Breathtaking New Look Months After Criticism About Top Model’s Weight

She wrote, “Nature and I are at one. Dipping my toe in the red sea. #gratitude we all need water to grow, especially the sunflower.”

The former “America’s Next Top Model” star went back to her modeling roots as she struck various poses in her pictures in front of her scenic beach backdrop.

In one shot, she leaned her head back and arched her back as she propped one knee up, prominently exposing the outline of her rib cage.

“Omg. I didn’t know she was this skinny,” said one shocked follower after viewing her images.

“I’m concerned,” wrote a second person echoing the sentiment of others who claim she looked like “Just a bag of bones.” Another noted, “Malnutritious.”

Someone else put, “Wayment” followed by the flushed face emoji. But her loyal supporters flooded the comments with fire and heart-eye emojis. Two wrote, “Still top model to me!!!” and “Finer than red wine Eva.”

Model and actress Eva Marcille in 2024 vs. 2025. (Photo: eveamarcille/Instagram)

The 40-year-old’s thinning frame affected more than just her body, it’s also in her face. In her early years of stardom, it had a rounded appearance, but now her face is more slender.

In 2023, The Neighborhood Talk reshared a photo of Marcille sitting on a table wearing a shirt and pants. Fans were taken aback by her caved-in cheeks and thin body.

She opened up last year about what she says was the reason behind her drastic weight loss. Marcille said it stemmed from the devastation of her divorce to Michael Sterling after initially tying the knot in 2018.

On the “Tamron Hall” show she said, “I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu — you will be skinny afterward. You’re gonna drop at least 30 pounds.”

She continued, “I lost weight just naturally going through life. I found myself depressed before my divorce, through my divorce, and trying to navigate and rediscover: Who am I?”

Well, as of 2025, two years after their divorce became final, Sterling has gone from being Marcille’s ex-husband to her current partner. The two rekindled their love and Marcille shared the news with the world with a “soft launch” video of them at Essence Fest in July.

Speaking directly to the video she said, “Happy Essence” and flashed the camera over to her lawyer ex who simply smiled. Marcille then chuckled and laid her head on his shoulder.

Since then, she’s posted several other posts of them together, making it clear that they are an item once again.

Together they share a blended family of three children. Marcille had her daughter Marley Rae Sterling, 11, with her ex Kevin Mccall, but Sterling considers her his daughter and has adopted her. Together they welcomed their two sons Michael Todd Sterling Jr., 7, and Maverick Leonard, 6.