‘I Could Have Died’: Former RHOA Star Eva Marcille’s Near-Drowning Sends Shockwaves After a Split-Second Rescue Saves Her Life

Model and reality television star Eva Marcille faced a horrifying near-drowning experience on the latest season of the high-stakes competition reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

The actress and former winner of America’s Next Top Model was participating in an intense underwater escape challenge that nearly cost her life.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Marcille and her partner, actor Jussie Smollett, were challenged to sit inside a sinking plane and hold their breath for 20 seconds after it was fully submerged. They were then expected to swim out through a designated exit into open water.

Marcille completed the breath-holding portion and surfaced first, triumphantly yelling, “I did it, oh my god!”

Moments later, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to go limp, pass out, and slip back under the water. Emergency divers quickly rushed in and pulled her to safety.

Rightfully shaken when she regained consciousness, Marcille said, “I did it though, I did it though! Oh my god, I could have died. I don’t know what just happened. I actually did it.”

TMZ shared the news of Marcille’s near-death experience, and fans flooded social media with reactions.

“No way could I do this… not for any amount of money,” said one follower.

Another added, “It looks hard though.”

One fan lightened the mood, referencing Marcille’s TV persona with, “What madam can’t swim… lol.”

The comment nodded to Marcille’s popular character Marilyn “Madam” Deville in the BET+ series “All the Queen’s Men.” Madam is a powerful businesswoman running a male exotic nightclub empire in Atlanta. To protect her empire, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to protect the men she employs.

Mirroring her on-screen persona, Marcille showed empathy toward her partner Smollett, who broke down emotionally after realizing that his mistake caused the team to fail the mission — despite Marcille’s near-death ordeal.

Smollett, who exited the submerged plane through the wrong door, admitted, “She did everything right. I messed up. I went out the back. She passed. We lost ’cause of my ass. I’m about to f—ing cry, I swear,” before walking away visibly distressed.

Because there was an uneven number of contestants, Smollett was granted a second chance to complete the challenge, this time partnered with Olympic soccer player Christie Pearce Rampone.

“I really want to make it through. I want to show myself that I can do it,” he said, hyping himself up for redemption.

Despite his determination, Smollett was unsuccessful again, emerging from the incorrect exit and failing the mission for a second time.

Meanwhile, Marcille, now in recovery mode, found Smollett to comfort him.

A still-emotional Smollett replied, “I just had to walk away because I don’t want them to see me crying. It’s easier for me to accept defeat when it’s just me, but when it’s like other people involved …”

Later that day, Marcille faced another physical and emotional hurdle during the team’s next task — a challenge called “milling,” where two trainees must punch each other until instructors call it off. Still processing the trauma of her near-drowning, Marcille panicked.

The show’s psychologist ultimately removed her from activity for the remainder of the program after she admitted that the experience had taken a mental and emotional toll.

Despite the life-threatening moment, Marcille says she would still choose “Special Forces” over “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“This is just about camaraderie. And it’s all about one goal, one course, one head, one heart, one focus, one mission. And everybody picks up slack. And pushes themselves,” she told Us Weekly. “‘Housewives’ … it’s like ‘What did you eat for dinner last night?’ and ‘How are you going to do your daughter’s Sweet 16?’ So it’s completely different. I would do “Special Forces” again.”