‘Same Guy Who Was Talking About TP’: Fans Declare Katt Williams Now Tyler Perry’s ‘Nemesis’ After Comedian Purchases Former Military Base as Perry Once Did for His Studio

Katt Williams is now, at least partially, considered a Hollywood whistleblower, but he wants to be known for calling the shots.

The Emmy- winning actor and comedian is reportedly doing just that following the acquisition of a property that will become the home of his very own film studio.

“I can’t disclose the amount or exact location just yet, but I can confirm that he has purchased a former military base in Alabama,” Williams’ publicist, Amy Sisoyev, confirmed to AL.com.

Katt Williams follows in Tyler Perry’s footsteps with purchase of a former military base to launch his production studio. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vulture; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Various media reports, such as the aforementioned outlet, have zeroed in on Fort McClellan in Anniston that had been on sale for $1.5 million. The 3-million-square-foot property boasts 10 barracks, several buildings, and 90 acres of flat undeveloped land.

Williams was reportedly a frequent visitor during the purchase. “It’s a visionary endeavor, and we’re excited to see how this historic site evolved under his leadership,” Connie Alexander, a Luxe Group broker who represented the seller, said.

The comedian first revealed his plans to become a mogul like Tyler Perry in a new interview with GQ published on Nov. 20.

Regarding his studio plans, the Money Mike actor said, “It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry. He can only do so much.”

At the start of the year, the billionaire entertainment mogul was among the celebrities whose name was mentioned in Williams’ explosive “Club Shay Shay” discussion with host Shannon Sharpe.

Perry, the producer-director who also writes all of his projects, purchased a majority portion of the former Fort McPherson Army base in 2015. The 330-acre installation located in southwest Atlanta is now home to his state-of-the-art Tyler Perry Studios.

The “Madea” star films his shows and movies on the campus, which also leases its numerous sound stages to outside productions. Perry’s name came up as Williams addressed the rift he has with fellow comedian Rickey Smiley over a decades-old film role.

The stand-up comic told Sharpe, “I put in my contract that I won’t work with Rickey Smiley again unless he’s in a dress. Now what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it ‘First Sunday?’ Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did; it’s in my contract. That’s where he’s a believable actor. Him and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save the life. They play good women, and I believe that the best actor should be in the best role.”

Those demeaning words resurfaced as social media users reacted to news of the acquisition. “Same guy who was talking about TP now doing…….nvm,” read one tweet.

A second user stated, “Good for Katt. I’m happy to see them learn from Tyler Perry, the man in a dress. Tyler was first, now 50 (not a former military base, but you get it) and Katt. Continue to use the dress money to lead by example Tyler. Looking forward to Katt putting on the community.”

50 Cent was honored with his own day in Shreveport, Louisiana, after purchasing several properties including G-Unit Film & TV Studios.

And a third individual tweeted, “The anti-tyl3r perry and i feel like katy will actually let fresh new BLACK talent tell their stories here as well instead of being the only one making movies here.” However, even more wrote messages congratulating Williams on the business endeavor.

At least one person saw the Emmy winner’s entrance into the executive realm of entertainment as an opportunity to bring new talent to the forefront.

“Please hire new writers and production staff. This could really be an innovative move for black filmmakers,” that person wrote, a sentiment echoed by Loni Love following the release of Perry’s “Divorce in the Black” film on Netflix.

“I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies,” she wrote on X back in July.

At this time, it is unclear when Katt Williams will begin making headway on transforming the military grounds. In the meantime, fans can expect to see him on the road again beginning in January for his “Heaven on Earth” tour.