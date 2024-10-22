‘Madea What Are You Doing Here?’: Tyler Perry Shocks Fans After Making It Rain on an Atlanta Stripper and Sensually Whispering In Her Ear 

Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry has been known for his inspirational messages in his movies and his speeches, usually a strong feel-good ending that points to his strong faith and Christian beliefs.

But the 55-year-old billionaire born and raised in New Orleans probably has a clearer appreciation of bounce and shake culture than most think.

Tyler Perry was filmed at the Usher concert tossing dollars on an exotic dancer before dipping out at a concert. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Still, fans were stunned after footage began circulating on Sunday, Oct. 20, showing the “The Six Triple Eight” producer making it rain on exotic dancers during a recent Usher concert in Atlanta.

Several clips went viral, including one cellphone video shared by Spiritual Word, where a woman is seen twerking in front of the Madea creator before dropping into a split.

The Tyler Perry Studios owner then starts tossing dollar bills, whispers something in her ear, and continues tipping as she spreads her legs in a wide split.

Usher, wearing a floor-length fur coat and carrying a red leather bag full of money, strolls by with a stack of cash in hand. The camera then pans back to Perry, who make his way out of the crowd, saying, “I’m out.”

Of course, the comment section of the gossip site was aflame with comments, many referencing his most famous character.

“Madea what are you doing here?” one person added, with another joking about what he said to her, writing, “Madea said ‘Take this and buy some clothes baby …. go cover yourself up.’”

Two others joked, “Tyler Perry whispered in her ear ‘you don’t have to do this'” and “He whispered ‘I got a movie role for you.’”

One brilliant mind suggested Perry was simply seeking inspiration for his next title, which some even crafted the title for writing, “Madea Goes To Magic City.”

People also talked about how wild it must have been to see Perry there in the first place, just chilling like many men his age with money.

“To turn around and see the ingredients to make Madea from scratch is throwing dollars at you just feels strange,” one person wrote.

The footage surfaced days ahead of the Netflix release for Perry’s new TV series, “Beauty in the Black,” dropping Oct. 24.

The 16-episode series follows a struggling stripper whose life becomes flipped upside down after crossing paths with a wealthy yet troubled family dominating the beauty industry.

The cast features a few of his longtime working actors from other shows such as “For Better or Worse,” and “Acrimony. From “Divorce in the Black,” Richard Lawson, Debbie Morgan and Taylor Polidore Williams have joined “Beauty In the Black.”

After “Divorce in Black” was released and was dubbed one of the worst films to ever stream, many accused Perry of exploiting Black trauma for creating a film tied to a messy divorce that ends violently for one party.

Cory Hardrict, Meagan Good and Richard Lawson were each in the midst of recently finalizing their divorces from Tia Mowry, DeVon Franklin and Tina Knowles.

Comedian Loni Love urged Perry to hire Black writers and directors who specialize in those discipline, suggesting that would make for better projects.

I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies… He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself. https://t.co/HExhpNMAqe — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 15, 2024

Following criticism of his work, Perry hit back during a July appearance on Keke Palmer’s “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast.

“You got to drown all of that out because if you let somebody talk you out of a place that God has put you in, you are going to find yourself in hell,” he declared. “I know for a fact that what I’m doing is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing.”

He said he understands people view him as a “highbrow Negro who is all up in the air with his nose up looking at everything, and then you got people like where I come from and me who are grinders.”

But to the naysayers and negative critics, he says, “Don’t discount these people and say that their story don’t matter. Who are you to be able to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that b——t!”

Now Tyler Perry Studios is working with Good’s ex, Franklin, in collaboration to bring a faith-driven love story, titled “R&B,” to the screen. Inspired by the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz, King David’s grandparents, the film is set to offer a modern take on a classic tale of love and faith.

According to Variety, the film will be set in Tennessee and follows a young woman who leaves the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widow. In doing so, she discovers the love of her life and gains the mother figure she never had.

Perry is stepping back from directing this project, entrusting the role to Alanna Brown.

He also didn’t pen the script; the screenplay was written by Philadelphia native Michael Elliot, known for “Brown Sugar,” “Just Wright,” and “Like Mike,” along with Cory Tynan, who wrote “Play’d.”

Serayah, Tyler Lepley and Phylicia Rashad will star in the movie.

Perry has been blasted for not handing over the reins of his projects to others and taking on all the responsibilities for himself. But it seems he is listening to his fans for now.