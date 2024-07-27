‘You Can’t Really Give a F—’: Katt Williams Bombarded With Accusations He Opened 2024’s ‘Portal’ Of Chaos With ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Katt Williams knows how to get his fans talking. The comic did just that with his latest Instagram post that showed him mocking the rules at a golf course. Williams uploaded a montage of photos from a day on the links on July 26.

In the array of images, he is shown posing in front of and behind a tree that had a metal sign nailed to it that read, “No peeing.” Williams jokingly appeared to be relieving himself. The post’s audio was from a clip of LeBron James talking about dealing with haters and criticism on a 2022 episode of “The Shop.”

Katt Williams Shares Cryptic Post About Breaking The Rules After Blame for Opening ‘Club Shay Shay’ ‘Portal’ Of Chaos (Photo: Johnny Nunez / WireImage via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers star says, “You can’t really give a f—k about what people say no more. ‘Cause everybody gonna f—king critique everything you do, no matter what you do. That s—t will creep into your mind. No matter if you believe it or not. It’s wasted energy.”

Williams did not provide context on how followers should receive his message, though that seems intentional, given that the theme acknowledges that everyone has their own version of what things are.

In the comments, most individuals chose to focus on what they saw, which was the comic seemingly breaking the rules with a smile on his face. However, several others read deeper into the post’s meaning, finding ways to relate it back to the explosive interview he did in January on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

The nearly three-hour discussion covered a number of topics, but the most viral talking points involved Williams ranting about Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, and Cedric The Entertainer over stolen jokes, gatekeepers, and passed over roles. Each of the men have since hit back at the claims.

One person found the “Friday After Next” actor’s decision to use audio of James ironic. “Coming from a person who literally was on the Shay show critiquing everybody,” they wrote.

Someone else echoed a common sentiment expressed on by others online when they commented that Williams “opened a portal this year and all chaos has broken out since and here you are enjoying your life on the golf course as if nothing is happening. Sir we are fighting for our lives out here and need another special LMFAO.”

A third follower said, “KATT! We need you to undo what you did to the year of 2024. It’s too much.” A more biblically leaning commenter was moved to chime in with, “NO weapon formed against you shall prosper.” And lastly, instead of getting philosophical, another user humorously said, “Katt come on bro you can’t be breaking the rules we just got you off probation.”

In 2016, he entered a no-contest plea and was sentenced to three years probation in connection with an alleged scuffle with a woman in Los Angeles. That same year, he was sentenced to five years probation in a case where he faced allegations of beating a bodyguard with a bat.

While investigating the claims, cops found weed and guns in his home, which resulted in subsequent charges on top of those related to the alleged assault. William pleaded no contest, allowing him to avoid jail time.