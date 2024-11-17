‘The Only Thing Netflix Did Right’: ‘Rigged’ Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Sparks Refund Demands but ‘Baddie’ Ring Girl Is the Real Winner

Netflix landed the biggest sporting event for 2024 with the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, bringing it straight to its streaming platform as a live event.

The fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home to the Dallas Cowboys, on Friday, Nov. 15. At one point, people thought that tickets were not selling for the fight, but reports state promoters drew a massive crowd of 72,300 fans.

On one side, you had Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, facing off against 58-year-old Tyson, the legendary heavyweight fighter known for his brutal knockout power and impressive career. Despite the massive age gap and the contrast in experience, Paul managed to control most of the match, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Ring girl Lexi Williams saves disastrous Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight (Photo: @_misslexiii/Instagram)

Judges, according to ESPN, scored the fight 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 in favor of Paul, which has sparked plenty of controversy and chatter.

The event started off rocky, with many Netflix subscribers complaining about poor video quality and extreme buffering ruining their viewing experience.

“Netflix taking it on the chin for their poor video quality and Buffering issues,” a subscriber wrote. “Then there is the exhibition, that was called a fight issue…. I subscribed for the fight, unsubscribing today…..I would like my money back @netflix.”

Netflix taking it on the chin for their poor video quality and Buffering issues… then there is the exhibition , that was called a fight issue…. I subscribed for the fight, unsubscribing today…..I would like my money back @netflix https://t.co/yKucvTSGWz — GREYWQLF – (100% MAGA) Vet. (@greywqlf) November 16, 2024

Another tweet read, “WTF Netflix A BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY And it can’t even stream a fight ?? I want my money back !!!!! @netflix #NetflixFight #PaulTyson Unwatchable.”

“So is Netflix about to do a ‘you didn’t get what you paid for’ money back campaign…. #Buffering #NetflixFight,” Another person wrote on X.

So is Netflix about to do a “you didn’t get what you paid for” money back campaign…. #Buffering #NetflixFight pic.twitter.com/fXhBSLzs1w — It’s Archie (@ItsArchieYo) November 16, 2024

Once past the buffering problems, the main event drew its own set of issues. Many fans called the fight scripted, questioning the legitimacy of the fight and whether it was all part of a larger spectacle designed to boost the hype around these two larger-than-life personalities.

Naive fans who expected a much more competitive main event seemed let down as Paul made sure in the early rounds to dance around to tire the older Tyson out as the Brownsville bully didn’t throw as many punches.

One viewer submitted, “U do realize tyson v paul fight is rigged from the start, right? watching it and subscribing to netflix is exactly what they want. it’s a way to drain your time, energy and money while fueling capitalism and promoting mindless entertainment.”

Another said, “Yep…if you watched the Netflix documentary months prior to this fight , you would have seen Tyson training and looking like a beast. Months later he can’t land a punch and kept biting his gloves? Odd to say the least.”

There is even a campaign to unsubscribe to Netflix.

One person tweeted, “Netflix scammed everybody into getting a subscription to watch that rigged fight and now everybody cancelling their subscription. That s–t back fired #cancelnetflix.”

“It’s all rigged so Tyson can win in a rematch,” another X user wrote. “Just a money making scheme because so many people canceled and boycotted Netflix.”

It seems the event’s saving grace wasn’t the fight itself but the four ring girls — especially the busty Black beauty Lexi Williams.

“Fans are saying she stole the show at the Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson fight,” one person tweeted on Nov. 16 alongside a compilation of Williams’ photos and videos.

Fans are saying she stole the show at the Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson fight 😍 pic.twitter.com/zJuGHQPssH — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 16, 2024

Another person noted, “The only thing Netflix did right last night,” as someone else stated the obvious, “This ring girl is a literal Black Barbie.”

A fourth comment blasted those who didn’t admire the melanated queen, “Why everyone is so obsessed with white ring girl while they had this baddie on the show.”

Lexi Williams is 31 years old. Already popular online, her Instagram page boasts 1.4 million followers. Working as a fitness and swimwear model, as well as a Fashion Nova influencer, Williams hails from Los Angeles by way of Franklin, Tennessee.

“What a time to be alive. Thank you for all your support! love you all,” Williams wrote in response to the overflowing attention she received from Netflix viewers.

Tyson, who reportedly made $20 million from the fight, released a statement about his loss on his X profile. He explained not just his opinion on not winning, but gave insight on the last year and his health.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night,” he tweeted. “No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.



I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.



To… — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 16, 2024

Adding, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you. #PaulTyson.”

Still, some had jokes behind their refund demands, “Elder abuse, Tyson walk around like a zombie in preview and limping from the first bell. I believe #Netflix force #MikeTyson to fight. #CancelNetflix and sue for a refund. #BLM in motion.”

Regardless, it was a moment that got people talking, even if they weren’t talking about the punches thrown in the ring.

Fans may be furious, but one thing’s for sure: the Tyson vs. Paul showdown on Netflix has cemented its place in pop culture history, even if it was for reasons that go beyond just the sport of boxing.