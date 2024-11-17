‘You’re too Talented to Be This Hypersexual’: Chloe Bailey’s Sensual Dance Video Comes Under Fire as Fans Urge Her to ‘Stop Forcing’ Sexy Image

When Chöle Bailey puts on a leotard, things get interesting.

The singer’s latest Instagram post from Friday, Nov. 15, was a sexy dance video dedicated to her latest single, “Nice Girls Finish Last.”

In the clip, Bailey dons a black skintight leotard, sheer tights, and heels while dancing to her single alone in a dimly lit studio. Her caption, “Feels good to be moving again,” didn’t precisely prepare fans for the seductive moves they were about to witness.

Chloe Bailey at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Throughout the video, Bailey flawlessly twirls on the floor and demonstrates the movements associated with the song’s steamy lyrics:

“Is you ready for the best sex you ever had?/ Even better when I arch my back/I’m a keep you comin’ back/Beat me to the finish line /Nice girls finish last /You love when I climb on top/But it’s better when I throw it back/Best sex you ever had/I’m a keep you comin’ back/ Race to the finish line/Nice girls finish last.”

“Nice Girls Finish Last” is the latest single from Bailey’s second album, “Trouble in Paradise,” which dropped this August.

The Shade Room shared the singer’s video, and most agreed; hearing Bailey belt out lyrics is always welcome, but always seeing her stripped down is getting old.

“She needs a branding team because this isn’t working,” said one person.

This fan acknowledged Bailey’s potential to be the complete package. “She can sing, dance, and body is bodying… there’s still a disconnect and I don’t know why!”

One follower chimed, “The hyper sexualization of her image since she went solo is just so weird and unnecessary.” One person replied in agreement, “It’s cringe.” Another followed up, wishing the singer would “stop forcing “the hypersexualization on everyone.

This person’s opinion echoed the others, questioning the singer’s “authenticity.” “I think it just never comes off as the authentic her which it might be. It just always feel like she’s performing in a way that is not ‘her own’. She’s beautiful, sexy in shape and incredibly talented. Yet it seems we can’t connect with her authenticity.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but she gives me the energy of a virgin 😂,” one commenter said from far left. But another offered a more sensible perspective. “This is what happens when you shelter your kids in religion. They meet the real world and freakout.”

Another follower said the “Boy Bye” singer should listen to her fans. “She still keep missing the point her fans been screaming since day one of this buss it challenge. You are too talented to be this hypersexual. I’ve never seen such a strong fan base demanding demure and more modesty from an artist and she keeps pushing this. There is a real disconnect. This was cute but will it sell those records. Idk we shall see.”

Since stepping out as a solo act, Bailey has faced scrutiny for her seductive appearance. She’s been addressing the issue since the risqúe visuals for her single “Have Mercy” debuted and caused an uproar. Especially for fans who felt her image was too different from that of her Disney princess sister.

After the world enjoyed the beauty of her curves, in 2021, Bailey sat down with “The Real” co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love and spoke with them about the journey of stepping into her sexuality and individuality.

“I’m so much in my head all the time, and even though I might appear confident most of the time, inside, I don’t feel that way,” she said.

She further explained. “I have to remind myself that as long as I’m being authentic and being myself, then you know that’s all that matters. People say I do too much a lot, which maybe I do, but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am. You can’t please everybody. Some people will like me and some people don’t. It’s OK. I love all, I’m sending love to both, they’re talking, so that’s good!”