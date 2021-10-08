‘They’re Talking’: Chlöe Bailey Is Unfazed By Critics Saying She Does Too Much, Still Finds it ‘Scary’ Stepping Out as a Solo Act

Chlöe Bailey is stepping all the way out as a budding solo act.

In doing so the talented artist has been met with praise but also some harsh criticism about her decision to ramp up her sex appeal as a young woman. While speaking with “The Real” co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love, Chlöe shared that her message is always about promoting body positivity, even though it is still a work in progress for herself.

Chloe Bailey attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“I still haven’t completely learned how to do it,” she told the hosts on Oct. 4. “For me, when I write and create music it’s like this is what I would tell myself to make myself feel better and kinda pump myself up.”

Her debut solo hit, “Have Mercy,” has critics and fans chomping at the bit with commentary over the video and her live performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs. While the record shows off her hypnotic vocals, it’s the visuals that have folks in an uproar. Similar to some of her more sultry and risqué photos on social media, the 23-year-old showed off her curves and twerk skills in both the video and during her stage performance.

“Sasha Fierce has possessed a new body omg,” commented one person, referencing the former stage persona Chlöe’s mentor Beyoncé adopted years ago.

“She is so talented, d—n girl forget about those who talk bad, sister you are iconic and unique,” commented another.

“I’m so much in my head all the time and even though I might appear confident most of the time, inside I don’t feel that way,” she said. In the past she has addressed her struggles with confidence and the impact others’ commentary has on her.

“I have to remind myself that as long as I’m being authentic and being myself then you know that’s all that matters,” she further explained to Bailon and Love. “People say I do too much a lot, which maybe I do, but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am. You can’t please everybody. Some people will like me and some people don’t, it’s OK. I love all, I’m sending love to both, they’re talking, so that’s good!”

As for how her journey into being a solo act is going, Chlöe says at times it has been “scary.” Chlöe and her younger sister Halle became YouTube sensations a decade ago singing covers of Beyoncé — who later signed them to her company Parkwood Ent. They dropped their debut alum as her protégés “The Kids Are Alright” in 2018. Two years later they followed up with “Ungodly Hour” which earned them two Grammy nominations.

Since then fans have witnessed the young women grow as individuals with Halle taking on her first major role as Ariel in the live remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and Chlöe stepping into her own light as a singer and songwriter.

“I love creating music with my sister and being in a group with her, so doing this solo its been like I have ‘OK, Chlöe, you can do it, you are special, everything you have to say matters,’” explained Chlöe.

And while her records may depart from the group sound she and her sister developed, the “Grown-ish” actor told Love and Bailon her sister is always by her side. “My sister’s been there with me every step of the way. … It doesn’t even feel like I’m alone.”