‘Who She Talking About?’: Chloe Bailey Admits She Knew Her Ex Was Cheating on Her — And the Reason She Stayed Has the Internet in Disbelief

Since making a name for herself in the industry, Chloe Bailey has yet to confirm being in a relationship.

Though she’s shared in the past that actor Michael B. Jordan was her crush, she’s also been rumored to be in a relationship with artists like Gunna and Burna Boy.

Additionally, she was hanging with soccer player and Lori Harvey’s ex-fiancé, Memphis Depay, once upon a time. However, it appears Bailey didn’t officially lock it down with anyone.

Chloe Bailey reveals how she found out she was being cheated on by ex. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)



But she does have some experience with heartbreak.

She spoke on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on July 1, where she detailed the time she caught her ex cheating on her.

It started when the podcast host, Alex Cooper asked her how she found out about the infidelity.

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She said, “So, this has been a while ago because I’ve been like on my own for a minute. Through DMs – they’ll DM my god mom. Even sometimes the girls or just a random fan it’ll be all the information.”

Getting more specific she said, “I’ve seen a lash extension and I didn’t have them in the like on the tile of the shower floor or like a hair tie.”

When Cooper asked if the ex was sleeping with women in her home, Bailey said no because the man didn’t have keys to her place.

Cooper asked if Bailey chose to keep the evidence in a ziploc bag or if she goes at the guy.

The “Have Mercy” singer responded, “It depends.”

As far as what she did during the situation with the eyelash, she said, “I kept it internal and I took a picture of it and I texted my godmom and she’s like my voice of reason. Halle, she’ll have me crash out.”

Halle Bailey is Bailey’s younger sister.

Continuing the story, she said, “I kept it quiet till the next morning. And then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new.”

Explaining why she chose to wait to expose her ex, she said, “Because I still wanted my night of cuddles. I’m that toxic.”

Cooper was shocked that Bailey allowed the man to still cuddle her after that, but Bailey demonstrated that she had a straight face throughout the moment. When asked by Cooper, she also confirmed that the man did lie after she confronted him.

Cooper recalled Bailey’s song “Cheatback” where she sings about cheating back on a partner that stepped out on her. Cooper asked “Did we ever do that?”

Bailey said, “It depends on what your definition of cheating is.”

She later explained that she would typically start texting other men she wouldn’t normally respond to when she “cheats,” but she’ll eventually stop texting them when she is out of the relationship.

Fans shared their assumptions about Bailey’s story on The Neighborhood Talk.

One person suspecting it was Burna Boy wrote, “Leave those Nigerian men alone.”

Another person thought, “It’s Gunna for sure.”

A third person who wanted Bailey to out the man said, “Who she talking about? Memphis? burna? Or Gunna? Lol. Love me some Chloe.”

Bailey sparked rumors with Depay back in 2021 when the two shared posts of each other. She dedicated a birthday post to him by sharing a photo of them sitting next to each other on a plane. He also posted a photo of them in the studio together. However things, seemed to abruptly end with that.

The next year, she was spotted holding hands with Gunna and they even attended an NBA game together. They even collaborated on a song called “you & me,” which ended up on Gunna’s album.

However, they would both say in interviews that they were just friends.

By late 2024, Bailey was connected to Burna Boy after they were seen looking cozy in Lagos, Nigeria. They went to a club together and held hands. Even when they had dinner, they were holding hands.

In a 2025 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” she was asked to clarify their relationship and she dodged it by responding, “Well I’m a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria. I really did.”

When co-host Loren Lorosa brought up Burna being accused of cheating after he was spotted with another woman.

Bailey said, “I didn’t see that,” while smiling and added, “Yea he’s a grown man. Just like I’m a grown woman.”

It’s not clear if they were ever in a confirmed relationship or just getting to know one another. But it seems whatever they had has quietly died down as well.