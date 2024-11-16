‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You’: MAGA Trolls Bash Gabrielle Union and Her Shocking Decision to Leave X Amid the ‘Last Straw’ with Elon Musk

Gabrielle Union has joined the growing list of people fleeing Twitter as the social platform becomes a digital headquarters for MAGA supporters and unchecked use of user content for artificial intelligence. Union announced her departure on Nov. 15.

“There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough—and for me, today is that day,” her “it’s been real” statement read.

She continued, “Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust. Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service—and the return of volatile figures—I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support.”

Gabrielle Union joins celeb mass exodus from Twitter as Elon Musk oversteps user privacy in the wake of supporting Donald Trump regain control of the White House. Photos: Gabunion/Instagram; WFAA/Instagram.

The “Perfect Find” actress will remain present in other social spaces such as Instagram and Facebook, where she says “inclusivity, respect, and integrity” are truly valued. The “end of an era” message was met with thousands of reactions ranging from replies, retweets, likes, and shares.

The mass exodus comes as new terms of service went into effect that day. In part, Twitter, since rebranded as X, assumes users agree to the following:

“By submitting, posting or displaying content on or through the services, you grant us a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license (with the right to sublicense) to use, copy, reproduce, process, adapt, modify, publish, transmit, display, upload, download, and distribute such content in any and all media or distribution methods now known or later developed, for any purpose.”

end of an era ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/DfUxoGz2HX — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2024

The app will also use tweets to train AI, a hot topic that led to consequential actor and writer strikes in Hollywood, as well as numerous other debates about the dangerous implications of the technology being used in nearly every facet of life. Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022.

The billionaire tech mogul was a substantial Donald Trump supporter who funneled millions of dollars into a reelection PAC and has also been appointed to become a quasi Cabinet member in the president-elect’s administration when he assumes office in January.

The business tycoon has been entrusted to save the country money by cutting federal spending as co-lead of Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE — the acronym mirrors the name of a cryptocurrency Musk supported — but the group is not in fact an actual new departmental creation.

Incentives matter. There should be rewards for wise spending, but those who waste taxpayer funds cannot be allowed to keep doing so without consequences. https://t.co/5qupZtMHUC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Many of the interactions on Union’s exit tweet were from MAGA personalities. “Don’t let the door hit you,” one user replied. A second response read, “The losers of the culture war quitting and running away to lick their wounds is to be expected. They were cowards all along, who only wanted a fight if the deck was stacked in their favor. Good riddance to weak sauce.”

Another tweeter asked, “All because Elon campaigned for trump??” The individual was brought up to speed by someone who explained, “Don’t see the hate and racism that is rampant on here since Elon has acquired it? You didn’t read that the new terms and policy will be different? This isn’t about Musk campaigning for Trump. It’s about allowing hate freedom and platform.”

I cannot stress enough what you're signing onto by staying on this site after tomorrow. This is just one piece of the new Terms of Service. You've agreed to let Musk SUE YOU FOR MONEY for violating the terms of service no one reads. pic.twitter.com/Fl82VcZiVF — Caroleeena 🍉 (@Caroleeenalala) November 14, 2024

Like Union, a horde of public figures have signaled their jumping ship from X. Those familiar names include Quinta Brunson, Chuck D, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mark Cuban, Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Don Lemon, the U.K.-based newspaper The Guardian, the Berlin Film Festival, and the list goes on.

Novelist Stephen King tweeted on Nov. 14, “I’m leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic.” A migration to Bluesky, whose aesthetic is reminiscent to that of Twitter, has erupted, taking the platform’s user population beyond 15 million in the wake of Trump’s controversial presidential victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.