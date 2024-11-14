‘Can’t Get Rid of Him’: Elon Musk Wears Out His Welcome In Donald Trump’s Inner Circle As He Is Accused of Acting ‘Like He’s Co-President’

One of the more unlikely developments in the latter stages of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign was the emergence of Elon Musk as both a chief adviser and surrogate.

Musk’s profile has continued to rise in the week following Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris. You could call it a return on the $118 million he invested to elect the Republican nominee.

The president-elect is reportedly “enamored” with the world’s richest man, who he just tapped, along with former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead a “Department of Government Efficiency,” a job that Musk had requested.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) escorts Elon Musk (2nd-R) as he arrives with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Musk has been a regular at Mar-a-Lago since the election. Over the weekend, Trump was seen chauffeuring Musk in his golf cart, touring the grounds and introducing him to club members.

On Wednesday, there were rumors the Starlink founder and X CEO would accompany Trump to Washington, D.C., for the traditional post-election meetings with the current president and Congress.

As Politico reported, “the notion of allowing Musk to tag along to the White House, for a hallowed ritual in the peaceful transfer of power, prompted a bewildered reaction inside Trump world: Was that even allowed? What was the protocol for such a thing?”

But Musk was present at a House Republican function at a D.C. hotel, where he was treated like a rock star by Republicans who’ve gotten adept at the whole sycophant thing. The mega-billionaire arrived to three standing ovations just as Trump was about to address congressional leaders, The Associated Press reported.

“He’s a bright light in any room he’s in,” said Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, describing Musk as “a commanding presence” during the meeting.

In his speech, Trump made note of the ubiquity of the Tesla CEO, who didn’t endorse the GOP nominee until the July 13 assassination attempt by a 20-year-old gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania. Within weeks, he emerged as “dark MAGA,” providing Trump the financial resources and social media platform that helped him to convincingly defeat Harris.

“Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him — at least until I don’t like him,” Trump quipped.

And it’s clear he has the president’s ear, sitting in on high-level transition meetings and providing unsolicited feedback on Trump’s Cabinet appointments.

“Elon is getting a little big for his britches,” an insider told Politico.

Musk’s fervent advocacy for Trump’s second term has reportedly ruffled feathers within Trump’s transition team. Two sources familiar with the transition told NBC News that Musk’s persistent presence at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach residence, has also caused friction among long-standing members of his close circle.

These insiders, who spent time at the resort over the past week, revealed that Musk’s assertive behavior and constant presence since Election Day are seen as overstepping his bounds.

“He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” one source who requested anonymity said.

“And he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen. He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one,” they added.

While his inner circle’s grumbling probably has more to do with jealousy over his closeness to Trump, there are legitimate concerns about his outsized influence.

Is he on a power trip? Is he truly interested in public service? Does he really believe that electing Trump was the only way to save democracy?

Or is he just seizing the opportunity to influence the president, who has discretionary authority over the government subsidies Musk depends on to run his businesses?

All of this speculation may soon be moot, however, as Trump is notoriously fickle. The former real estate tycoon is quick to distance himself from advisers who either embarrass or upstage him. Just ask former White House adviser Steve Bannon—or Ivanka Trump, who was apparently snubbed by her father on stage on Election Night at Mar-a-Lago.

A video, shot by the president-elect’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, shows family members posing for photographs when someone suggests they take a group picture.

Ivanka can be seen stepping ahead at the same moment as Elon and his son, X Æ A-12. The eldest Trump makes way for Musk, saying, “We have to get Elon with his boy.”

Better watch your back, Don Jr.

While those closest to Trump may have some reservations about Musk, reports show the president-elect’s wife, Melania Trump, may have taken a liking to Musk and the relationship amid reports she won’t be living at the White House full-time after he takes office.

“Melania likes Elon,” a source told Page Six, adding that she has “been around more.”