‘Giving Republicans a Bad Name’: MAGA Erupts In Chaos as Trump Supporters Turn on Each Other to Rush to Kamala Harris’ Defense After Election Loss

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election, but she has not lost her smile.

Across social platforms, hoards of the Democratic vice president’s supporters have been grappling with the weight of disappointment and, for some, weariness about the country being led by Donald Trump, her Republican opponent, for another four years.

His January 20, 2025, inauguration will signify an unprecedented comeback, given the last four years since his 2016 departure from the White House have been marred by lawsuits and felony convictions.

In her Nov. 6 concession speech, Kamala acknowledged that the outcome of the race was not what she had hoped for, but she never seemed dismayed by the political upset, only more invigorated to fight for the soul of America and its democracy.

Fans now know that she has been taking the loss in stride and even taken a beat to reunite with family after three months of arduous campaigning. On Nov. 10, Meena Harris, Kamala’s niece, shared two snapshots of the public servant indulging in a game night with her great nieces Amara and Leela, Meena’s daughters.

Kamala Harris defended by Donald Trump supporters after critics zoom in on her having a glass of wine during family game night. (Photos: Meena/Instagram.)

“Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much,” “The Truth About Mrs. Claus” author wrote in the caption. The post garnered thousands of likes and countless comments.

One follower graciously wrote, “Hold her for us, hug her for us, THANK HER FOR US. We are all so proud.” And another shared, “It’s so bittersweet but I’m so glad she gets to have this kind of love and joy again.”

The images were also circulated on X, where they managed to bring Harris and Trump’s sparring fan bases together, a feat that neither candidate achieved with their messages of a united country.

In the images, the former district attorney wore a Howard University sweatshirt and black pants, and her signature silk press was pulled into a hair clip. She open-mouth laughed while sitting on the floor playing Connect Four with her nieces.

But on the Elon Musk-run app, people zoomed in on the fact that Kamala had a glass of white wine beside her. The tech billionaire purchased Twitter in 2022 and has since rebranded as X. The platform has been a hotbed for controversial support of Trump, with Musk being one of the embattled political figure’s prominent backers.

A MAGA-aligned account seemingly attempted to use the drink to disparage Kamala. They wrote, “OF COURSE” as a red arrow drew attention to the otherwise unnoticed glass on the floor.

But instead of generating a flood of responses belittling Kamala, it prompted users to defend her despite their political stances.

“Seriously this is giving Republicans a bad name. It’s not bad if someone has a glass of wine,” a person tweeted. A second commenter said, “I voted for Trump. This looks like a fun game night. Why is a glass of wine bad?” And a third pro-Trump voter wrote, “Trump fan here. Do you know how much most of us drink?”

so much fishy about this



-Trump winning the popular vote after losing it twice



– Record turnout but millions of votes missing



– swing states going blue down the ballot except for his nomination



– voting machines being hooked up to star link https://t.co/KYEuu2fY6V — C. (@crackdaya) November 10, 2024

Several other reactions exhibited a shared sentiment that it was time to lay off of dissing her. Once such tweet read, “I would love for us to let it go now. No need to keep digging into her. She’s no longer a part of our lives. Let the lady drink. She has nothing to do with us anymore.”

Harris lost after amassing 71 million ballots and 226 Electoral College votes compared to Trump’s support of 74 million votes and 312 Electoral votes, which included every single swing state.

The vice president and President Joe Biden have stated there will be a peaceful transition of power despite the floating conspiracy theories.