‘You’re Such a Good Single Mom’: Chrissy Teigen Ditches John Legend to Spend Time with the Kids, Sparking Rumors About Trouble In Paradise

A picture is worth a thousand words, but Chrissy Teigen only needed 30 to set the record straight about her husband John Legend’s absence from family photos taken at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland.

Only the couple really knows the ins and outs of their 11-year marriage, but a presumptive comment on Instagram almost reignited rumors of there being trouble in paradise.

On Oct. 21, the former Sports Illustrated cover model shared a series of images, some from the theme park, others from a Halloween outing, a baseball game, and at home.

Of all the uploads, only one showed the “Ordinary People” singer hugged up with Teigen and their daughter Luna, 8. They are also parents to Miles, 6, and Wren, 1, and daughter Esti, 1. One photo was a screenshot of a text expressing feelings of being overwhelmed with kids.

Still, Teigen and the youngsters appeared perfectly content in the various outings, even if their famous dad was not tow. But at least one of her followers thought a different story was being told by the lack of Legend’s presence.

“You’re such a good single mom is what I’m getting from this carousel,” wrote a follower.

The Cravings food and cookware brand founder noticed the shady remarks and elected to add context about her husband’s whereabouts. Teigen explained, “John was also at Disneyland but he was performing and had sound checks and blah blahhhhhhhhhh I told the kids we weren’t gonna watch because we have John at home.”

The latter remark implying that she and the family were unfazed by Legend’s celebrity persona humored many of her supporters.

A few of those supporters came Teigen’s defense as one wrote, “This is why I love you.” Another said, “So our husbands must be in every activity? Or else we’re single mums.”

One individual asked the previous commenter, “Single mom? are you serious your being simply rude because everyone knows better smh.”

While multiple fans chose to praise the author of “Hungry for More” for happily wrangling four kids, it did not go unsaid that she was likely not solo parenting even with Legend booked and busy.

An observer commented, “But don’t you have nanny’s?” though Teigen never responded.

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Hours before Teigen shared her post, the EGOT winner uploaded a carousel proving the brood got in plenty of family time at the Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Championship-winning game against the New York Mets on Oct. 20. The singer, model, and their two eldest kids witnessed the Game 6 victory that ended 10-5.

The longtime couple of over a decade previously revealed that they almost broke up years prior while dating.

In 2017, Legend told The Guardian that he tried to call it quits during a particularly “stressed and busy” time in her career. “I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’” he recalled. But Teigen refused to end things.

Teigen maybe half-intentionally fanned speculation of a rift when she jokingly tweeted, “lol John just threw an entire suitcase in the car and said he was going to the studio. he’s for sure leaving us.”

lol John just threw an entire suitcase in the car and said he was going to the studio. he's for sure leaving us — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 30, 2019

The pianist made certain to respond, “You know how much I pack for a week vacation. What’s in this suitcase will last me til…now. Home soon!”

Legend and Teigen renewed their vows on their 10-year wedding anniversary last year and have continued to show up arm in arm at red carpet events as they always have.