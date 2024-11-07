‘All Talk, No Action… Just Like Kamala’: Chrissy Teigen’s Sweet Video of John Legend with Their Kids Backfires as Donald Trump Supporters Flood Her Comments

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen, 38, and John Legend, 45, were outspoken supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to defeat MAGA leader Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

On Nov. 5, the Republican politician emerged as the victor on Election night by winning more than 290 Electoral College votes, returning to the White House for the second time after winning the 2016 election.

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend catch heat from MAGA trolls for endorsing Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. (Photo: chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Fans of the president-elect will not let Teigen forget she advocated heavily for Harris’ campaign, so much so that pro-Trump trolls invaded her most recent Instagram post about her family.

The former “Lip Sync Battle” host shared a video on Nov. 6 of her husband and two of their children sitting at a piano as Legend sang to their youngest kids, Esti and Wren. Her caption read, “When there are no words, there is music” paired with a red heart emoji.

While Teigen did not make a direct political statement with this particular Instagram post compared to others, Trump supporters slammed the model and television personality in her comment section.

Someone wrote, “Let’s go TRUMPPPPP. Now maybe focus on stuff you actually know about rather than pushing a BS agenda that has 0 impact on you.”

Another MAGA defender posted, “What a glorious day today! Proud to be an American. Let’s make America great again.”

Another Donald Trump backer asked, “Are u leaving the US?” A like-minded person wondered, “When are you moving?… Yea, thought so. All talk, no action… just like KAMALA.”

On the flip side, many of her followers complimented Teigen’s family for their public support for Harris.

“Thank your entire family for how much you supported Kamala and Tim! Your spirit, your words, your fight all made a positive impact on so many! I appreciate you!!!!” said one person.

“We are so blessed that you’re with us. Your support of Kamala is epic, your spirit, your courage, positive attitude made a huge difference,” a second Harris advocate commented.

Legend did mention possibly moving his family out of America in response to the Trump administration during a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every once in a while you think about it,” the “All of Me” singer told the outlet about exiting the U.S. because of Trump. “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave.”

The 12-time Grammy Award winner continued, “But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.” At the time Trump was running against Joe Biden, but Biden believed that the public was “exhausted from the daily efforts to destroy democracy and the free press” by Trump.

I went back and forth for a while after watching this and I thinnnnnk it’s only 2 insults! Pussy-ass goes together https://t.co/B41FWpop0N — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2023

Legend and Teigen remained in America throughout the first Donald Trump presidency which took place from Jan. 20, 2017, through Jan. 20, 2021.

After Trump decided to run for this years election, they openly began endorsing Harris’ campaign, receiving an invitation for Legend to perform at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August.

In October, three weeks before the last day of nationwide voting, the married couple uploaded a video to their respective Instagram accounts of the pair playing “Vote or Veto.”

The game featured the two A-listers raising awareness about Democratic policies such as abortion rights, free school meals, and a $6000 child tax credit.

They also slammed a national abortion ban, a policy often promoted in pro-life, right-wing circles. Apparently, touching on hot-button issues like reproductive rights led to the parents of four turning off the comments under their joint “Vote or Veto” post.

“Okay, we had a little fun with Vote or Veto for @KamalaHarris and Trump’s policies today—because let’s be real, some things are just non-negotiable,” Teigen and Legend declared in the caption.

They also added, “This is personal for us, and it should be for you too. What’s on your must-vote list? Let’s talk about it.”

That seal of approval for Harris and takedown of Trump came after Legend appeared on Mehdi Hasan’s Zeteo News. During the interview, Legend reacted to Trump’s vice-presidential running mate JD Vance’s remarks about childless women.

“I just don’t understand the contempt he has for people without children. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Legend said, before adding, “We don’t want the government dictating to us when we have kids and how many kids we’re able to have.”

Legend also sat down with “CBS Mornings” in October to talk about why he chose to campaign for Harris. He specifically discussed speaking out about politics as a celebrity.

“Politics affects all of our lives and we’re all citizens. We all have a stake in what happens in this country. We pay taxes here. Our kids are growing up here, going to schools here,” the EGOT winner explained to “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil.

Legend and Teigen have been married since September 2013 after initially meeting in 2006 during the filming of Legend’s “Stereo” music video. They have four children together.

Teigen gave birth to a daughter named Luna Simone in April 2016. Their first son, Miles Theodore, arrived in May 2018. A second daughter, Esti Maxine, was born in January 2023.

Luna, Miles, and Esri were conceived via in vitro fertilization. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s fourth child, a second son named Wren Alexander, was born in June 2023 via a surrogate.