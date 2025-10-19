‘Don’t Let It Go Over Your Head’: John Legend Says He Has a Plan to Help Trump Win Back America, and Fans Say He Must Be Delusional

John Legend wants Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize. The Grammy Award winner said he is all in on the “Trump for Peace Prize 2026” movement in a four-minute video posted on Instagram.

Legend, dressed in a brown robe, encouraged Trump to not lose hope that he may one day become a recipient of the medal. “They give it out every year, so don’t give up, President Trump. You can still do this. And guess what? Believe it or not, I want you to do this. I want this peace prize for you so badly. I want this for us. For all of us,” he said.

(Photos: @johnlegend/Instagram; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The 2025 Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado. Trump publicly doubted that he would be honored before the Oct. 10 announcement, while still begging for one in interviews. According to the Legend, there is a clear path to the Republican politician overcoming this loss.

The “Ordinary People” singer said the president would have to stop “sending Black Hawk helicopters to terrorize people while they sleep in their apartment buildings in Chicago.” The “Peace President” would also have to stop “declaring war on the American people. Stop sending the military into our cities simply because they’re run by Democrats.”

But that’s not all. Legend also came down on the administration and persecution of political opponents on “flimsy charges,” such as the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“He’d have to stop all this authoritarian, dictator s—t…all the inhumane s—t he’s been trying to do,” and more, said Legend. “For the sake of this country and all of humanity, we should all really, really want Donald J. Trump to earn a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Fans applauded Legend’s message. “I know some good sarcastic shade when I hear it, don’t let it go over your head,” read one reaction. “Reverse psychology? Love it,” wrote a second person.

A third user typed, “Well said John..” And a fourth person said, “…he’ll never get it because he won’t stop doing any of those things.”

Legend has been openly critical and unsupportive of Trump. He has previously called out the president for his dangerous and divisive rhetoric.

In a 2017 interview, Legend stated, “I’m concerned about what’s happening in America when it comes to race and racism,” expressing disappointment with the direction he believed the country was heading under Trump’s leadership

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, has also been outspoken in her criticism of Trump. In 2019, after Trump publicly criticized her and Legend for their involvement in criminal justice reform.

Teigen responded online with an insulting tweet that led to widespread support from the public, forcing the White House to have it removed. Not to mention, she has admitted to “hating” Trump for at least a decade, in one of many tweets blasting the president.

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw,” Teigen wrote in a since-deleted post. In others, she reportedly said, “Grow. The f–k. Up,” and “You are a national embarrassment. It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane.”

Trump also reportedly took issue with the couple campaigning for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, but it seems they will never be on the same as Trump.

