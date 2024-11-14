‘There Is ZERO Natural About That’: Kim Kardashian’s Thigh Gap Causes Uproar as Fans Say Her ‘Surgically Created Figure’ Will Cause Future Health Problems

Kim Kardashian’s body has been a hot topic amongst fans lately. In October, the 44-year-old’s physique came under fire when she wore a pair of tiny hot pants to the 2024 Academy Museum Gala. At the time, fans wondered if it was time for the socialite to consider more mature, less sexy style choices to complement her aging figure.

Now, a resurfaced photo of Kim is also drawing criticism, thanks to her very visible thigh gap. The mother of four uploaded a carousel of photos back in September, showing a fun and every day glimpse into her life. However, some fans found it hard to move past the first picture, which showed off Kardashian’s curvy physique.

Kim Kardashian flaunts physique in new photo. (Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian)

In the photo, Kim wore no makeup and styled her hair back in a messy ponytail as she stood in what appeared to be her closet. She wore an olive-colored bodysuit with no bottoms, showing off her hips, legs, and thighs. Due to her awkward stance, a prominent thigh gap caught the attention of critics.

The Daily Mail reposted the image where one person commented, “I am not being unkind i am simply stating what i see and what i see is a wholly surgically created figure. There is ZERO natural about that at all. Unhealthy role model for girls and women everywhere.”

Another person described Kim as having the “Waist of a greyhound thighs of a racehorse.”

A third commenter said that Kardashian’s rumored enhancements could affect her health as she gets older.

“She’s going to have some major health issues as she gets older,” they wrote. “Her hips are seriously wrong & her gate is affected. She’s totally out of proportion her body looks unhealthy.”

Another person suggested that Kardashian may have been insecure about her ex-husband Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori.

“She has such a weird shape which I hope is due to photoshop rather than cosmetic surgery. Is trying to compete with Kayne’s new wife who is about 20 years younger or just desperate for attention. It’s quite sad really,” they wrote.

Censori and West have been publicly scrutinized quite a bit because of the clothes — or lack thereof — that she wears on their outings. It’s not clear if 29-year-old Censori has had any surgery like Kardashian is suspected of undergoing, but she does have a certain build to her.

While her backside and hips aren’t as curvy as those of the SKIMS founder, she does seem to have a prominent bosom.

Despite years of assumption that Kardashian and at least two of her four sisters — Khloe and Kylie — had some sort of enhancement to their buttocks, neither of them have admitted to it.

The only thing she has admitted to doing is Botox.

In a 2022 interview with Allure, Kim denied ever getting filler in her lips and cheeks but admitted to having “a little bit of Botox.”

Some may ask why she does anything to her face or figure at all, and it’s because her appearance is valuable to her.

“​​I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom, and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I usually do my beauty treatments late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”