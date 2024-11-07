‘Go Out Blazing Joe’: Fans Race to Simone Biles’ Defense After MAGA Supporters Trash Her for Telling Joe Biden to ‘Stand Up’ and Make Something ‘Shake’ Before Donald Trump Takes Office

Simone Biles delivered a stern message to President Joe Biden following Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in the 2024 U.S. presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Trump, 78, pulled off a decisive victory on Nov. 5 by securing more than 290 Electoral College votes. The leader of the MAGA movement will replace Biden, 81, in the White House on Jan. 20.

The seven-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast took the X social media platform, where she called on Biden to take action in the final three months of his administration.

Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wants President Joe Biden to ‘stand up’ for women before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2025. (Photos: simonebiles/Instagram; joebiden/Instagram)

“Mr. Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back, and make some things shake before your departure… xoxo the women in America,” Biles tweeted on Nov. 6. Her post collected over 480,000 likes, 12.1 million views and over 17,000 replies on X.

Some social media users agreed, questioning why the 46th president did not do more as head of the federal government’s executive branch. Others disagreed.

“You mean something he should have done during the Biden/Harris Administration over the last 4 years? Why would he do it now?” one person asked.

A second MAGA member posted, “You flip well but you do NOT speak for me as a woman Simone!” as another said, “Stick to gymnastics.”

Someone else said, “You know is so funny about this post? You are an amazing female athlete…however, Biden would like to overshadow you by allowing men to take over women’s gymnastics. You support a platform that wants to destroy your career. Bizarre.”

”Amen Simone, amen. We have some very trying years ahead. We just need to stick together. Thank you ma’am,” another said.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted Simone’s tweet to the outlet’s Instagram page, where both Trump supporters and Harris supporters flooded the comment section.

Former “The Celebrity Apprentice” contestant and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Claudia Jordan proclaimed, “CO-SIGN!!!!!!!!! Go out blazing Joe. Remember PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY.”

On July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in a 6-3 decision, that former presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution if the alleged crimes were deemed “official acts” of the president.

A few commentators also brought up Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan called for his retirement, which would make Harris president until Trump officially takes office.

“He needs to resign and give it to Kamala and let her shake the table before the term is up,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another Biden fan stated, “So glad my student loans were forgiven under him. Hallelujah, [you] did well, Joe.”

The Biden-Harris Administration forgave $175 billion in student debt relief for nearly 5 million people, according to CNN.

In contrast, a Biden detractor posted, “He [is] so damn worried about other countries he forgot about the one he [is] running.”

The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported in September that Congress has appropriated more than $174 billion to assist Ukraine in the European nation’s war against Russia.

”Hey Joe you remember us? The people that voted for you! Wake up we finna be in some shyt.”

But this is not the first time Biles has expressed her opposition to a second Trump presidency by mentioning the former “The Apprentice” host’s controversial “Black jobs” comments.

“They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19, and even 20 million people,” Trump claimed about the role immigrants play in the U.S. economy during the June 27 presidential debate against Biden.

He continued, “They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”

Critics called Trump’s “Black jobs” remarks anti-Black and anti-immigrant. Biles celebrated winning gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics Games in Paris by referencing the viral moment.

“I love my Black job,” Simone tweeted on Aug. 2, the day after winning first place in the women’s artistic individual all-around event at the Paris Olympics.

The 2024 presidential campaign divided celebrities on opposing sides of the race for the Oval Office. Biles joined other prominent athletes like NBA superstar LeBron James, professional tennis player Coco Gauff, and Olympic legend Carl Lewis as Harris backers.

Sports figures like NFL defensive end Nick Bosa, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, and mixed martial artist Conor McGregor endorsed Trump.

In Oct., former Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell attended a Trump campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Both men appeared on stage with the Republican candidate.

Additionally, Le’Veon Bell ignited controversy by wearing a T-shirt with the words “Trump or the Tramp 2024” written on the front. He also doubled down on insulting Harris by sharing a photo of his outfit on social media with the caption, “Trump or the tramp?”