‘Bottomless Stupidity’: The Internet Just Broke Over the Most Unhinged Image from King Charles’ Visit and Nobody Can Tell If Trump Is Being a Genius or the World’s Biggest Idiot

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House for a charm offensive and a state visit this week to try and soothe over President Donald Trump’s ruffled feathers in his ongoing feud with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the United Kingdom’s refusal to get involved in Trump’s deadly and unapproved war on Iran.

The royal couple arrived at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue amid gray, drizzly skies on Tuesday, April 28, as Trump rolled out the red carpet with much pomp and circumstance, including a military ceremony on the South Lawn.

U.S. President Donald Trump touches King Charles III during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 28, 2026, in Washington, DC. King Charles III will later address a joint meeting of Congress in his first visit to the United States as the British monarch. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While the visit has been described as part of the U.S.’ 250th anniversary celebrations this year, it comes during heightened tensions between Trump and Starmer, with Trump going after the prime minister for resisting his efforts at rallying international support for the war, according to PBS, and saying, “This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

The royal visit also comes as Trump continues to threaten more tariffs on the U.S. ally, despite a Supreme Court ruling that deemed most of Trump’s tariffs “illegal.”

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But none of that sparked the internet frenzy that erupted right after Charles and Camilla’s arrival.

Eagle-eyed social media users zeroed in on what a casual observer might have mistook for a group of British soldiers, wearing the distinctive red military garb in front of the People’s House.

“There are currently Redcoats on the White House lawn to welcome the King of England,” Headquartersnewsroom posted on Threads above a photo showing a gray day in the Capital with the U.S. Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.



The irony wasn’t lost on anyone. Was Trump trying to send some veiled threat to the Starmer government, critics wondered.

“The bottomless stupidity of this guy is staggering,” another Threads user chimed in.

“No, it’s part of the traditional arrival welcome ceremony for any heads of state who visit the White House,” another joked.

British soldiers, nicknamed Redcoats by early Americans, fought for the British Empire between the 17th and 20th centuries, but are most famous in U.S. history for their vicious fighting against the Patriots during the Revolutionary War, which ended the British monarchy’s claim to the New World.

“Truly absurd. A circus at that!” this Threads user agreed.

A community note written below Headquartersnewsroom’s post explained that the U.S. Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps is part of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment and that they perform in uniforms modeled after those worn by the Continental Army.

The note goes on to explain that military musicians of the period wore opposite colors of the regiments they were assigned to, and dates back to 1784.

The uniforms include white wigs, black tricorn hats, colonial coveralls, waistcoats and regimental coats.

The royal couple arrived at the White House on Monday, April 27, where the Trumps hosted a tea and garden party before a lavish state banquet on Tuesday, April 28.

The king also addressed Congress on Tuesday, the second time a British monarch has ever addressed American lawmakers, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did so in 1991.

The royal couple’s four-day U.S. visit also includes stops in New York City and Virginia.