‘She Is Calling All Trump Voters Morons’: Bette Midler Sends a Message to MAGA Following Donald Trump’s Presidential Win Before Deactivating Her Account

Former President Donald J. Trump has won the nation’s highest office once again, becoming second commander-in-chief to lose a reelection race and then reclaim the presidency, now becoming the 45th and also the 47th president.

Still, almost half the country was left disappointed by his decisive win.

Trump garnered 292 electoral votes and more than 72 million popular votes, while Vice President Kamala Harris took 224 electoral votes and more than 67 million popular votes, as of a tally reported by The Associated Press early Wednesday evening.

Among those liberal celebrities who were upset was “Hocus Pocus” actress Bette Midler, who even deactivated her X account after Trump’s win.

Midler, who had once joked about drinking Drano if Trump ever won, had a lot to say before her exit from social media, taking aim at Trump and his supporters by posting an extended quote from early 20th century newspaper columnist H.L. Mencken.

“When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental — men whose whole thinking is done in terms of emotion, and whose dominant emotion is dread of what they cannot understand,” she wrote, as captured by the Daily Mail.

She continued, “So confronted, the candidate must either bark with the pack or be lost… All the odds are on the man who is, intrinsically, the most devious and mediocre — the man who can most adeptly disperse the notion that his mind is a virtual vacuum… The Presidency tends, year by year, to go to such men.”

Midler closed with a biting line: “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

Ironically, many commenters on the Daily Mail didn’t take kindly to her quotation, especially her portrayal of them as “incapable of weighing ideas.”

One user responded, “This is why all commoners need to boycott most of Hollywood and send out a message loud and clear, we are not amused.”

Another said, “So in effect she is calling all Trump voters morons…. remember that when she releases a new film….. why do actors feel they are an authority on politics out of interest?? the spend their life pretending…. oh hang on a minute!”

A third wrote directly to her, “Find yourself a safe space, and stop engaging in public political discourse in an attempt to sway public opinion. Contrary to your huge ego, we really don’t care what celebrities think.”

On X, users had more to say about her departure. “Leftists are so nasty,” one user posted.

Leftists are so nasty — Michael (@Michaellee012) November 6, 2024

“Maybe she did drink the Drano?” another joked.

While people are posting on social media their victory speeches or their concerns about the next four years, and the potential of two MAGA-conservative Supreme Court justices being appointed by Trump and the idea of Project 2025 unfolding, Harris has reached out to the president-elect to congratulate him on his win with about 51 percent of the popular vote.

According to MSNBC, she emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and called on him to serve the entire nation. Harris delivered her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

