‘Priceless’: Room Erupts After King Charles Trolls Trump with Savage One-Liner to His Face, But When It Finally Hits Trump, He’ll be Seething

While he isn’t known for roasting politicians, King Charles III gave President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine at the dinner on Tuesday.

Charles referenced comments by the president aimed at European allies, whom he accuses of freeloading off defense since World War II when he joked that, without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

Trump’s questionable boast about King Charles memorizing 150 guests’ names at Windsor Castle left the British monarch visibly cringing and social media roaring with laughter. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French,” Charles said.

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In a video posted on Threads of the speech, you hear the room erupt with laughter as Trump turns around, flashing a smile as the heads of state cackled at the King’s joke.

Charles was referring to parts of North America originally controlled by the British and French, where the rival colonial powers fought for control of the continent in the French and Indian War, long before the United States gained independence.

“That really hits home. Look at Trump looking as the room laughs. His ego getting a proper kicking is priceless. I wonder if he’ll respond,” @supermaxiboy commented on X.

“King Charles III really came prepared. I’m so proud of him. He has put Trump in his place without raising his voice, but by making a joke. Trump must be absolutely seething! I can just imagine the tirade he’s expounding on Truth Social,” @wheatley_delazerda added.

At the Davos summit in January, Trump said that without U.S. help in the Second World War, “you’d be speaking German and a little Japanese.”

But the King didn’t stop there at making jokes at the president’s expense. He also said he could not help but notice the “readjustments” to the White House East Wing, referring to the recent demolition project Trump had started to build a $400 million ballroom.

“I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814,” Charles said.

The joke refers to British troops setting the presidential mansion on fire during the burning of the U.S. capital in the War of 1812.

The line seemed to get a kick out of Trump, who appeared to smile and chuckle along with his wife in a video posted on X.

“Pretty sure that buffon Trump doesn’t have a clue which historical events King Charles was referring to, and I’d bet his narcissistic ego took a hit,” @musa.a.bah wrote on Threads.

Charles also joked that the dinner was “a very considerable improvement on the Boston Tea Party,” when colonists dumped shipments of taxed British tea into the ocean in 1773.

“I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress,” Trump said. “He got the Democrats to stand – I’ve never been able to do that.”

Charles presented Trump with the bell from the British submarine HMS Trump, which was launched in 1944 during World War II.

“May it stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future. And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring,” he said.

“I knew Charlie would troll him, but not this hard! So many people have been upset with the King and Queen for going, which I understand, but I had faith that Charles would get in a dig or two. He can’t say anything directly, but his Mum was, and he is a master at letting their feeling be known in other ways!” @jonesanjela said on X.