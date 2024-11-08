‘I Thought Y’all Split Up?’: Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Reunites with Estranged Fiancé Months After Infidelity Rumors Nearly Broke Them Up

It looks like the wedding may still be on for Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece.

Nearly three months after speculation the two had called it quits, Cori and Wayne are coming out with a three part docuseries on E! that will showcase the ups and downs they have endured during the journey to their wedding.

Snoop Dogg gives his daughter, Cori, advice as she plans her wedding with estranged fiancé, Wayne Deuce. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)Photo:@princessbroadus/Instagram

In their trailer posted on Nov. 7, the young adults show how they plan to pull off their dream wedding in just four months.

In her post Cori wrote, “Actually based on a true story! I’m super excited to share @wayneduece and I story with the world on @eentertainment and streaming on @peacock get in where you fit in churcchhh! we’ll see ya’ll soooon.”

Wayne also posted the clip, writing, “Tune in to our new show coming out on @eentertainment & @peacock Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s story As we give you guys a deep dive into @princessbroadus & I marriage/relationship ! Buckle up it’s gone be good !!”

According to the video, it seems like the couple plan to have an elaborate wedding, with Wayne wanting a helicopter entrance and Cori having hopes of a pop star performing at the wedding.

“My dream would be to have Justin Bieber,” she said while speaking to her parents, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus. Her Billboard Music Award-winning father responded, “You got too many godd-mn dreams.”

But according to Cori, “I’m a princess, so the princess got to do it big.”

The “Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story” trailer shows viewers more than just the couple planning the details of their special day. It’ll also cover the speculation fans have about Duece’s intentions of being with Cori, Cori’s health scare and a rocky moment in their relationship that seemingly had Wayne reconsidering marriage.

Congratulations to Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her boyfriend Wayne Duece on their engagement! We wish the beautiful couple nothing but love and happiness 💍 pic.twitter.com/nYPjRFnGTX — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 28, 2022

But despite all of the obstacles, Snoop Dogg has his daughter’s back. In a one-on-one talk, he told Cori, “Y’all got your life together, you got a business. Whatever you want, manifest it up here.”

Cori and Wayne were showing signs of trouble in their relationship back in August after they unfollowed each other on social media. Fans online noticed she stopped wearing her ring sometime between mid-June and August. Not to mention, Cori’s parents seemingly cut ties with Wayne by also unfollowing him on Instagram.

The aspiring singer also posted a video of herself smiling after she ripped a photo of her and Duece kissing to promote her new single “Friends.” The song’s promo was also paired with images of Cori and Wayne together though his face is the only one blurred out.

While it’s not clear what the reason was for their apparent split, fans were under the impression that it was due to infidelity.

Fans reacted to the clip with anticipation saying, “Yall better be together damnit that all i know,” and “I am so excited. This is a show for real. Thank you guys for sharing your story. I wanted to know your truth.”

Another said, “I thought y’all split up what happened? She had a whole album or something about it.” A third added, “Wayne just isn’t that into cori.”

Out of all things to react to, a fourth person couldn’t help but point out Cori’s questionable choice of the performer for her wedding.

They wrote, “Her father is THEE Snoop Dogg,she could have Eminem,Dr.Dre or 50cent or all of them combined to sing/perform at her wedding and she decided to get Justin Biever ???”

Wayne and Cori were together for over four years before getting engaged in Thanksgiving 2022. Luckily for fans, they won’t have long to wait for the premiere of their show. The docuseries comes out on Dec. 5 on E!