Snoop Dogg Congratulates His Daughter Cori Broadus on Her Recent Engagement Months After Fans Claimed Boyfriend Was Only Dating Her Because of Her Dad

Snoop Dogg recently revealed to his millions of followers that his family is expanding following his daughter Cori Broadus‘ engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece.

The legendary rapper shared the news on his Instagram account on Nov. 25 after congratulating Broadus and Duece. The couple, who have been together for over four years, has received flak about their relationship in the past because many social media users assumed that Duece was using Broadus.

Snoop Dogg congratulates his daughter Cori Broadus on her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece. @snoopdogg/Instagram



In the upload, Snoop Dogg shared an image of his daughter flashing her ring as she stood in front of a “Will You Marry Me” sign. In addition to the photo, the “Drop It Like Its Hot” emcee expressed in the caption how happy he was for the couple. He wrote, “Congrats @princessbroadus baby girl U have been blessed @wayneduece love u son in law God is good.”

Cori Broadus and her boyfriend Wayne Duece. (Photo: @princessbroadus/Instagram)

Hours before Snoop Dogg’s post, Broadus and Duece took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced their engagement by uploading similar photos. The model wrote in the caption, “She’s a fiancé.”

At the same time, Duece revealed how excited he was to share his last name soon with Broadus. The entrepreneur wrote, “Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you My beautiful fiancé.”

Cori Broadus. (Photo: @princessbroadus/Instagram)

As the news and Snoop Dogg’s post began circulating online, many sent their well-wishes.

“Love this for them so much!!! Congrats.”

“Black love is always good to see.”

“Love this for her! And love that her daddy is so supportive publicly!”

“I’m glad she found her someone and the family accepts the person she loves and that loves her back. Congratulations babygirl.”

“Congratulations! Black Love is beautiful. Praying God blesses this union and produces a happy family.”

Broadus and Duece’s engagement comes months after the 23-year-old clapped back at social media trolls after they suggested that Duece was only with her because of Snoop Dogg’s financial status.

In a now-deleted Instagram story shared in July, Broadus wrote, “Y’all so miserable and it’s so sad. It’s so hard not to let [people’s] comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling but I’m still human and words hurt.. How do y’all have time to sit on someone page and just talk s–t it never makes sense to me. But If they see you in person it’s another story. So so hateful. I’m praying cause that’s sickness fr.”

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus calls out trolls for claiming that her boyfriend Wayne Duece is only with her because of her father’s status. @princessbroadus/Instagram

She added, “Y’all love saying a n–a must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg. Like why can’t he just love me for me.. It’s deeper then just being his daughter. I’m my own person. I’m more then that.”

Broadus ended the message by telling her followers that she decided to publicly address those claims because she was tired of getting ridiculed on social media.

She said, “I hate that I feel I gotta go on here and do all this but I been dealing with this s–t since high school it’s frustrating as f–k to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here. Y’all f–kn suck.”