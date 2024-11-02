‘I’m Sure She Has Put Up with a Lot’: Fans Blast Snoop Dogg’s Wife for ‘Sticking By’ Alleged Cheating as Rapper’s Affectionate Act Sparks Criticism  

In addition to celebrating his longtime love and manager with a lavish pink-filled party documented on social media, “The Voice” coach teamed up with Danny Boy for a special song titled “My Everything.”

“Pop a bottle of pink bud, the one that I’m thinking of / I’ll show you how a gangster will show you some real love,” Snoop, 53, raps in the track dedicated to his wife. “Pull up on you on your job, drop you off at the club / The way I’m real about you, feel about you, nobody does.”

If the lyrics weren’t enough to grab fans’ attention, Snoop also included footage of himself and his wife in the track’s official music video released on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Shante’s birthday.

What appeared to be a thoughtful gesture, however, was met with some fans were quick to point out Snoop’s questionable behavior in the past.

Snoop Dogg’s heartfelt gesture to wife Shante Braodus backfires (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

“I believe he really loves her. He understands the young foolish mistakes he’s made. I hope he understands how lucky he is she stood by him and hopefully at his big age, he’s done misusing her heart,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another user wrote, “After all the stuff he put her through, I’m sure she deserves it and more!”

One listener decided to guess what the conversation between Snoop and Broadus, also 53, was when the track came out.

“‘Thank u for sticking by my side after all the cheating.’ ‘I love you.’ ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY,’” one fan speculated.

Others found the music and party romantic and thoughtful as the high school sweethearts continued to celebrate their 27-year marriage.

“I love Snoop. His growth is real and so is the respect! Happy birthday @BossLady_Ent,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another added, “I’m sure she has put up with a lot. Better show your appreciation.”

Snoop has been open about the highs and lows of his marriage. When asked to share the secret behind their bond — that started as students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California — the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” musician praised his wife’s support.

“I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other,” he shared on “Today” in August 2023. “She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were.”

In addition to being Snoop’s manager, Broadus also has her own music management company, Boss Lady Entertainment.

While the pair briefly broke up in 2004, Snoop and Broadus have been able to push through a “rocky road” that has included rumors of infidelity. (Broadus has never directly addressed the rumors about her marriage.)

“In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both,” he shared with “People” in September 2024. “You learn as time goes by, ‘OK, you are in control. You run this, you run that, because I make bad decisions.’ The good to my bad is her.”