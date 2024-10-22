‘Explain How a Man with Six Baby Mamas Calls Anybody a Tramp’: Le’Veon Bell Ripped By Actress Holly Robinson Peete Over Shocking Attack on Kamala Harris

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell pissed off enough people over the weekend after wearing a shirt calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “tramp” to show his devotion to her political opponent, former President Donald Trump.

“Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” actress Holly Robinson Peete was one of many who took her anger straight to Bell himself.

In a quoted repost of the photo the former NFL star posted of himself proudly wearing the shirt, Peete, Harris’ longtime friend of over 20 years, unleashed her true feelings about Bell’s wardrobe choice.

Le’Veon Bell catches more heat from actress Holly Robinson Peete for referring to Kamala Harris as a “tramp.” (Photos: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images; hollyrpeete/Instagram; NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Calling an accomplished woman of color a “tramp” when all she’s done is work hard to rise from prosecutor to CA AG to US Senator to VP to Presidential- while campaigning for a guy who called football players animals and called to boycott the NFL for simply standing up against police brutality AND openly calling for police immunity -is next level crazy work,” she began.

Peete is referencing Trump’s tweets in 2020, when the United States Soccer Federation allowed for its players to not stand for the national anthem.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan first reacted to the news saying, “Let me get this straight, UNITED STATES Soccer won’t stand for the UNITED STATES National Anthem?”

Trump quoted the tweet and responded, “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”

After former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in the games as a silent form of protesting against police brutality, the gesture became a growing movement on the field with other players joining.

But self-proclaimed patriots increasingly grew angry calling the move disrespectful to the United States flag and country. After the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and has not re-signed with any other NFL team. Trump believed at the time that any NFL player who takes a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” should be fired.

In 2018, a national anthem policy was created that, according to the NFL website, “requires players and league personnel on the sideline to stand but gives them the option to remain in the locker room if they don’t want to stand.”

As for Peete’s note about police immunity, Trump vowed to “give police their power back” in July at a Wisconsin rally. He promised, “and we are going to give them immunity from prosecution” for officers.

But that was not all Peete said as she shifted her aim at Bell’s personal life, noting that he has seven kids with different women.

“And please explain how a man with six baby mamas calls anybody a tramp,” she questioned. “Make it make sense!! This is what Barack Obama was talking about…. I hope this ignites and infuriates all black men as much it infuriates my husband , brother and black adult sons and the all black man I love,” she concluded.

Former President Barack Obama made a stop in Pittsburgh last week, where he spoke directly to Black male voters and called out their lack of support for Harris on her run to be the first female president of the United States.

Talking to the Black men in the room he said, “You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that. Because part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

Obama stated that the “Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time. When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting. And now, you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable.”

Bell has yet to respond to Peete.