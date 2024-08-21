‘What Happened?’: Simone Biles Issues Fierce Warning to Haters Following Weeks of Backlash and Controversy

Simone Biles seemingly has revenge on her mind. It seems the seven-time Olympic gold medalist has had enough of hearing from critics over the past few weeks about her performance in Paris, her husband, and her biological mother.

Everyone had something to say good or bad, but it seems that the 27-year-old athlete has had enough.

“The way I be wanting to clap back soooo bad but I gotta stay as classy as possible,” Biles posted on her Threads page.

Fans rallied behind her. One person replied, “AMEN to all of this! Just say the word; we’re on standby.” Another supporter commented, “Listen… just toss ya hat up, sis. We swimming across the water ’bout you,” referring to the Alabama Brawl that took place last year.

Biles may have had an alcoholic drink before expressing her desire to return fire online. She also asked on Threads, “Why are airport mimosas so strong?”

That prompted someone else to repost a separate message she wrote on August 12 of this year stating, “I’m never drinking again.”

Two others who were confused by her post said, “What happened? I’m lost” and “I missed it. Who’s coming for Simone now??”

Biles has had an eventful Summer 2024. She won four gold medals at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, raising her career medal total to 11.

Additionally, similar to when her husband, Jonathan Owens, made headline news for calling himself “the catch,” the couple went viral again after some social media users took issue with the 29-year-old NFL player wearing one of his wife’s recently won gold medals.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it,” Owens captioned a July 30 Instagram picture featuring Simone Biles.

That post by Owens led to TikToker Kiera Breaugh bashing the Chicago Bears safety for supposedly trying to steal Simone Bile’s Olympic spotlight. However, Biles defended her spouse in Breaugh’s TikTok comment section.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures,” Biles responded. “So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so f—king miserable. Leave us alone.”

Another member of Simone Biles’ family who generated polarizing headlines on the internet in August was her mother. Shannon Biles gave an exclusive interview to DailyMail.com where the recovering drug addict revealed that she sought forgiveness after giving Biles and her siblings up for adoption.

“I would like to make amends with Simone personally,” Shannon said. “I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward.”

Simone Biles' biological mother had a recent sit down with the Daily Mail to speak about her hopes of having a conversation with Simone Biles.#SimoneBiles #SimoneBilesMother #Sports 🎥 Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/DQOqX6nWOd — IReggaeNation Sports (@IRNSports) August 15, 2024

Biles and her younger sister, Adria, were adopted by their maternal grandfather, Ron Biles, and his second wife, Nellie Biles. Shannon Biles also had two other children, a son Tevin and a daughter Ashley, who Ron’s sister raised.

That plea for forgiveness from Shannon Biles came as Simone was on her historic run at the Paris Olympics. In addition to wowing crowds inside France’s Accor Arena, the 4-foot-8 sports superstar had a frustrating interaction during the floor exercise competition on Aug. 5.

“If one of these cameramen hit me one more time, We’re going to have an issue,” Simone warned an unknown person while on a hot microphone. The behind-the-scenes moment went viral with many commenters backing Bile’s “unfiltered” reaction.

She was also connected to drama with her former teammate, retired gymnast, Mykayla Skinner. Skinner complained about the women’s USA gymnastics team’s professionalism and drive in a since-deleted June 2024 YouTube video during the U.S. Olympic trials.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner stated.

Following Team USA’s all-around gold medal victory in Paris, Biles posted a photo to Instagram with the caption “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions.” Many of Simone’s followers took the statement as a veiled clapback directed at her former teammate.

The former teammates both competed at the 2021 Summer Olympics. Skinner, an Olympic vault silver medalist, later called on Biles to stop the alleged “cyberbullying” she faced for her critical remarks about her former team.

“To Simone, I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop. You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness, and a lot of people need your help now,” Skinner pleaded.

Biles took home first-place medals for women’s artistic team all-around, women’s artistic individual all-around, and women’s vault at the 2024 Summer Olympics. She secured a silver medal in the women’s floor event as well. With a career total of 11 medals, Biles is the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history.