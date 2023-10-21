‘The Breakfast Club’ Posts Job Listing in Search of a New Co-Host Amid DJ Envy Real Estate Scandal

Fans are speculating that DJ Envy’s time on “The Breakfast Club” may be coming to a close, as his employers have posted an eye-catching job listing.

New information regarding the DJ Envy-Cesar Pina real estate investigation seems to come out every day. To recap, Cesar Pina, an alleged business partner of DJ Envy, is accused of swindling multiple investors out of millions of dollars. Pina said that he would invest his clients’ money into various properties across New Jersey.

Trending Today:

The clients started to notice that they weren’t getting any return on their investments, so they tried to contact Pina to see what was happening, many of whom never heard anything in return. Some of the clients claim that Pina had multiple investors putting cash into the same property and that he was using their money to fuel his lavish lifestyle and pay off debts.

iHeart Radio posts “The Breakfast Club” host job listing amid DJ Envy controversy. (Photo: @djenvy/Instagram)

Envy was in business with Pina while he allegedly defrauded the victims. The radio host held seminars with Pina, claiming he was trying to educate people who wanted to know more about real estate. He also allegedly toured the properties with Pina and potential investors. Furthermore, Pina has made an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” morning show to promote his business.

“The Breakfast Club” co-host was named in the lawsuit against Pina and his wife, Jennifer. The plaintiffs, Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini, claim that the trio “utilized the invested funds to sustain or bolster their opulent lifestyles.”

Envy has disputed the allegations, declaring that he was only added to the lawsuit because of his celebrity status. The 46-year-old declared that if the Pinas had done any bad business, he was unaware of it. He has also said that he lost money to the Pinas in an investment that he didn’t receive a return on.

The case has ramped up, with it now colloquially being dubbed “The Real Estate RICO.” Envy has many enemies, such as Rick Ross, Funkmaster Flex, and Tony “The Closer” Robinson, who are praying for his downfall.

That downfall seems like it could be approaching quickly, as the parent company of “The Breakfast Club,” iHeartMedia, could possibly be looking for a new person to fill in for Envy.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the week before a report emerged that federal officials paid a visit to iHeartRadio offices and retrieved electronic equipment as part of their ongoing investigation, iHeartMedia posted a job listing in search of a new co-host for their popular syndicated morning show.

The job description states the company seeks someone who “creates, produces and announces topics on the radio and social media including music, entertainment, politics, news, weather, sports, traffic and other topics of interest for National Syndicated Morning show The Breakfast Club.”

iHeartMedia said that one of the responsibilities of the job is that the applicant “adheres to all guidelines, policies, and procedures of the station, iHeartMedia, the FCC and all other federal, state and local laws, including policies and procedures regarding indecency and obscenity.”

The application is still open, and the compensation for the position ranges from $130,000 to $330,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

DJ Envy hasn’t responded to the newly listed job posting, but on Oct. 19, his attorney, Massimo D’Angelo, made a statement in response to the allegations that the iHeartRadio offices were raided.

“My understanding is that the report that federal agents visited iHeartRadio offices yesterday and removed electronic equipment in connection with the investigation and charges brought against Cesar Pina is false. The complaint that was filed against Mr. Pina by DOJ in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey was filed against Mr. Pina, personally, not my client,” the statement read.

D’Angelo reiterated that any use of DJ Envy’s name in connection with the case is “solely for purposes of sensationalizing the case.”

DJ Envy showed up to work via zoom call after the Feds raided the Breakfast Club offices 👀 pic.twitter.com/GDZMckL8yy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 20, 2023

On Oct. 20, TMZ released a report confirming that law enforcement did, in fact, visit iHeartRadio’s offices but that a raid did not occur. According to the publication, the New Jersey Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI are investigating Cesar Pina’s case and stopped by the iHeart offices to alert Envy that his ex-business partner had been arrested. Per law enforcement, no equipment had been seized.