‘Charge Everyone Involved’: John Amos’ Daughter Demands His Death Be Investigated, Claims Her Brother K.C. Changed Actor’s Will Five Times Before Their Father’s Passing

Weeks after the world was notified about his death, the family feud between the children of beloved “Good Times” actor John Amos has erupted.

Many have wondered why “The Roots” actor’s death was not made public when he died in August at age 84. Now Shannon Amos, the Emmy-nominated star’s daughter, has again leveled serious allegations against her brother, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, accusing him of “foul play” and demanding a police investigation. K.C. is listed as the person who informed the county of his father’s passing.

In 2023, Shannon suggested that her brother was committing elder abuse and later had him arrested for threatening her with images of guns after K.C. was removed at medical power of attorney.

Now the 58-year-old claims her brother manipulated their father’s will at least five times in an effort to cut her out of the inheritance, in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.

Actor John Amos’ daughter Shannon believes that her brother deliberately revised her father’s will to cut her out. (Photos: @k.c.amos/Instagram, @officialshannonamos/Instagram)

Shannon also alleges that K.C. drained the elder Amos’ bank accounts and quickly cremated his body to conceal evidence of alleged abuse.

“I want an investigation. The hard part is they had my father cremated immediately – and that was strategic,” she said to the outlet.

Amos died on Aug. 21 in California and his body was cremated nine days later.

Shannon claims “A concerned Los Angeles doctor contacted me, reporting severe neglect — including an instance where my father’s body was filled with fluid and he developed an infection in his foot, which was left unclean and untreated until maggots began infesting the wound.”

Amos’ daughter has consistently said that her dad, who reportedly passed away from congestive heart failure at Inglewood’s Centinela Hospital, was “isolated” from family by K.C. in the years leading up to his death. She insists that her father “died alone” and that her brother didn’t let the family know of his deteriorating health.

She also accused K.C. and Amos’ alleged publicist, Belinda Foster, of moving the entertainer from state to state to avoid police contact. Social media users often praised Amo’s son for sharing videos of the father-son duo on vacation in Jamaica, Las Vegas and other destinations.

Found out we lost John Amos, an American actor, a former Chiefs player & a longtime Chiefs fan who always represented the red & gold. He even named his son K.C. in honor of our beautiful city & his fond memories. RIP to a legend. Gone but never forgotten. 😢✊🏽♥️💛 pic.twitter.com/gRQiDnxHu4 — Dynasty Lisa_Foxx (@MediaFoxx) October 2, 2024

Shannon along with several family members do not believe Foster was his actual publicist and many were hurt to learn of Amos’ passing 45 days after his death.

The situation has been further complicated by there being no autopsy.

When The Jasmine Brand posted it on its social media, their followers poured in with their thoughts, many taking Shannon’s side.

“I believe her!! They should investigate, don’t hold up, keep pushing for answers,” one person wrote.

A few said, “The fact that everyone found out 2 months later is suspicious,” while another wrote, “5 times is crazy b,” referring to how many times John’s will was allegedly changed.

Many sent thoughts to Amos, saying, “Awww please don’t drag our favorite TV dad into no bulls—t!! Let him rest in peace!!”

Someone else said, “That son been moving funny for years and had him alienated from everybody.”

“Charge everyone involved!” one person bluntly stated. “YES. WE ALL KNOW SOMETHING SHADY HAS BEEN GOING ON…FOR YEARS,” another added.

Even a hashtag has been created: #IStandWithShannon. She believes Foster is also the woman who “pretended to be his daughter” in the hospital on the night he passed.

John Amos’ daughter says that someone pretended to be his daughter in the hospital the night that he passed away.



“We believe it was Belinda Foster the woman also posing as his publicist”



Amos’ family only found out he had died when they saw the news yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DR6EYtWI6d — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2024

Shannon also believes the decision to cremate her father immediately was a calculated move to prevent an investigation into potential elder abuse and financial exploitation. She has also noted that her brother struggles with drug addiction and mental health issues.

“We fear he was likely cremated to avoid any potential investigation into the conditions surrounding his final days,” said Shannon. “We suspect these actions may have been taken to alter potential wills and collect life insurance or other benefits.”

This follows a long-standing dispute over John Amos’ care, dating back almost a decade, when the “West Wing” actor had a stroke in 2016 and was subsequently diagnosed with dementia.

On June 7, 2023, Shannon launched a GoFundMe campaign, claiming her father was in dire straits after being admitted to a hospital intensive care unit in Memphis, Tennessee, following a hospitalization a month prior.

However, Amos, still lucid, vehemently denied the allegations at the time and accused his daughter of elder abuse.

A week later, John Amos appeared in an Instagram video posted on his personal profile, sitting in a hospital bed with his son, K.C., by his side.

In the video, Amos is seen talking to someone on the phone about his daughter. He is saying he is concerned.

When prompted to explain his legal situation, Amos said, “OK, I’m an 83-year-old man, and I have two children. My son is here with me in the hospital in Memphis. He is at my bedside.”

Amos continued, “I’m not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago, I was hospitalized due to water retention and a couple of other issues. All of which have been corrected or at least addressed.”

Just days later, on Father’s Day, Shannon disabled the GoFundMe and seemed to have relaxed with some of her public accusations.

Yet now, with the will supposedly being in dispute, tensions have resurfaced, and it seems all gloves are off. She claims K.C. did the same to their mother, John’s ex-wife, Noel “Noni” Mickelson. In an interview with “The Daily Mail,” she alleged that she had possession of a statement she had K.C. sign admitting that he “knowingly manipulated my father.”

As Shannon seeks legal action and answers, the situation remains fraught with tension, exposing a rift that has divided the Amos family, even as they grieve the death of their patriarch.