‘It Was Beyond Odd’: John Amos’ Son a No-Show at Actor’s Heartfelt Memorial Amid Scandal Involving ‘Good Times’ Star’s Secret Cremation 

Family and friends of “Good Times” star John Amos have shared their final goodbyes to the beloved TV dad months after his sudden passing. The actor, 84, passed away on Aug. 21 of congestive heart failure.

However, his death remained a mystery to the world and loved ones until Oct. 1, when his son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, and a representative informed the media. On Nov. 23, loved ones and fans gathered at The Cicely Tyson School of Performing & Fine Arts Theater for a celebration of life service in the actor’s hometown of East Orange, New Jersey.

John was controversially cremated, again unbeknownst to his family, nine days after his passing. At the time of his demise, and to this day, his children, K.C. and daughter Shannon Amos, have been embroiled in the long-running rift that has worsened since the tragedy.

John Amos says it’s weird that his son K.C. skipped out on memorial service hosted by his estranged sister Shannon after she accused sibling of elder abuse. (Photos: Officialshannonamos/Instagram; K.c.amos/Instagram.)

Shannon and other relatives have been unable to shake suspicions that the actor’s death may have been induced by foul play.

“Someone was in the ER the night my father died and pretended to be his daughter. I’m his only daughter. We believe it was Belinda Foster, the woman also posing as his publicist,” said Shannon, 57, on social media after learning of her father’s death last month.

“This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing,” the holistic wellness teacher continued. She orchestrated the free public memorial as an opportunity to honor her father after being withheld an invitation to be by his side in his final moments.

Photos shared on Shannon’s Instagram reveal that among those present were Lauryn Hill, host A. J. Calloway and actress Bern Nadette Stanis, who played John’s daughter Thelma Evans on “Good Times.” Ralph Carter, who played John’s son, Michael Evans, was also in attendance.

“This is so beautiful and what he deserved, after his greedy son threw him away like yesterday’s garbage! Rest well sir,” wrote one person.

Noticeably absent was his other on-screen son, Jimmy JJ Walker, and his biological son, K.C., someone who at least one fan felt had “threw him away like yesterday’s garbage!” But the filmmaker actually held a memorial two days earlier, on Nov. 21, at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Theater in Los Angeles’ Leimert Park.

He shared the flyer on TikTok, where a commenter wrote, “KC and Shannon y’all need to get it together. You saying an official memorial in Cali and she having one in New Jersey.” Mixed reactions regarding K.C. also came up in Shannon’s comments.

“Always thought it was beyond odd how KC was so public w those weird videos he’d post but so secret w his passing…this on the other hand is beautiful,” a second fan commented. Another said, “I feel so bad that you were not there when your father transitioned when you should have been there, but just know you are greatly appreciated.”

K.C.’s last Instagram posts were shared on Nov. 11 and 13, and both were videos that showed him onboard a boat. While he is talking in the recordings, it is unclear to whom he’s speaking or what exactly he said, as the posts feature songs instead of the original audio. In the comments, one person remarked, “KC done copped a boat with James Evans money Don’t let Shannon find out.”

Another individual snidely remarked that he was the “Poster child for mental illness.” Shannon told TMZ that her brother had John’s will changed five times before he passed. She also speculated “that my brother had him cremated quickly so that law enforcement couldn’t do, and the family couldn’t ask for, an autopsy. We knew that my father had congestive heart failure … we know he wasn’t in any kind of hospice.”

Prior to John’s passing, it was commonplace to see him and his son together on social media. From the outside looking in, fans were under the impression that he was well cared for by his namesake. Shannon, however, was far more skeptical of the “greedy son.”

In past remarks, she has alluded to her brother’s alleged mental illness making him an unfit caregiver who took advantage of their father’s advanced age and even alleged elder abuse. K.C.’s only post paying homage to the “Coming to America” actor was shared on Oct. 10, where he wrote, “Pops often reminded me to ‘keep on keeping on.’”