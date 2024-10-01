John Amos’ Death Raises Eyebrows, Elder Abuse Controversy Resurfaces Amid Family Revealing the True Date He Passed Away

“Good Times” fans were devastated to learn of actor John Amos‘ passing at the age of 84. The announcement was pushed out to the media by a representative on behalf of the legend’s son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, on Oct. 1.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” said K.C. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold … and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life,” he continued, reflecting on the legacy of work the former collegiate football star left behind.

The Newark, New Jersey, native’s career included appearing in “Coming to America” and “Coming 2 America” alongside Eddie Murphy, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The West Wing,” and of course as patriarch of the Evans family, James, on “Good Times.”

Amid the shock of his passing was the realization that John had not died the day the news broke — his transition occurred on Aug. 21, more than a month earlier, as confirmed by Variety. On Twitter, the outpouring of condolences were met with a single persistent question: “Why are we just now hearing about this in OCTOBER???!”

A fan sympathizing with the family theorized that “his family was afforded the privacy and time to grieve. That’s how it should be.” But for so many others, the “Roots” star’s death was deeply unsettling.

Last year, in 2023, dozens of headlines exposed familial drama involving the screen gem’s care. Troubles unraveled that summer between K.C. and his sister Shannon Amos. The son was briefly jailed after being charged with making terroristic threats at his sister after she had him removed as the beloved TV dad’s medical power of attorney, leaving decisions regarding his care to other family members.

K.C. allegedly sent threatening text messages boasting of his purported gang affiliation and photos of guns. “Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis,” he wrote in a message that accompanied a video of him shooting a firearm.

Shannon claimed that stripping her of their brother’s medical authority for their father was for the senior citizen’s well-being. She believed his life was in jeopardy weeks after she launched a GoFundMe alleging he was the victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. She was seeking $500,000 but only raised $13,000 before the donation pool was deactivated at a representative’s behest.

Still, those claims of wrongdoing have resurfaced in the wake of his death being publicized. “Jon Amos has been dead for over a month. There were some shady allegations about his care and elder abuse. I pray he died safe and as comfortable as he could be, and the delay in announce isn’t related to anything nefarious,” read a tweet.

A similar sentiment was expressed by a second user who wrote, “I remember the claims that John Amos was a victim of elder abuse etc and the dissension between his son & daughter because of these claims. I wonder if that has something to do with this late death announcement, I sure hope he wasn’t being taken advantage of in these last years.”

Los Angeles authorities ultimately became involved, opening an investigation to explore the accusations of neglect. This April, due to a lack of evidence supporting those allegations, the case was closed and reduced to a family dispute that had ballooned.

Shannon called the conclusion disappointing and asserted that members of her father’s health team had evidence that supported the inadequacies of K.C.’s care for him.

John previously addressed concerns in a 2023 video where he stated, “I feel she was taking advantage of me, and she would be the primary suspect, if you would.” He added, “She’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to and it’s definitely a case of elderly abuse.” Shannon, who works as a spiritual healer and wellness guide, denied those claims, as did her brother when she painted him as an unfit caregiver.

Moreover, K.C. and John delved deeper into the family rift involving Shannon in the documentary “America’s Dad.” In an interview with People, the actor explained, “I love her. K.C. loves his sister. We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids as an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there.”

He hoped that his children and he would reach a place of resolve, though it is unclear if that ending came to pass before his death. K.C. enjoyed a close bond with his father and regularly shared photos and videos of them together on his Instagram. Their last image was uploaded on July 24. He has been inactive since a solo post was published on August 13.

Shannon, however, posted the day after John’s death and has continued to do so. Her latest offering, from September 24, touched on 2023 being a host of challenges.

It also included a meme that read: “My story is simple: I fell, I stood back up, I learned from it, and now I’m coming for everything they said I would never have.”