‘I Believe My Brother Is a Sociopath’: John Amos’ Daughter Shannon Drops Bombshell Claims About ‘Psychopath’ Brother K.C.’s Twisted Manipulation of Mom and Dad

Shannon Amos, the daughter of the late John Amos, continues to publicly call out her younger brother, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos, whom she called a “sociopath” in the wake of their father’s death.

The “Roots” actor died from congestive heart failure on Aug. 21, in California’s Inglewood Hospital. He was 84. However, his son, K.C., 54, did not publicly reveal that he passed away until Oct. 1.

Amos was cremated on Aug. 30, nine days after he passed away, and K.C. reportedly has possession of the deceased actor’s ashes. No autopsy was performed following the New Jersey native’s death.

Actor John Amos’ daughter, Shannon (L) and his son K.C. (R) are having a public battle over the handling of their father’s death nearly two months ago. (Photos: @officialshannonamos/Instagram; @k.c.amos/Instagram)

Surprisingly, Shannon Amos, 58, claimed she learned the tragic news of her dad dying from media reports. John’s goddaughter, Amy Goudy, echoed Shannon’s complaints in a lengthy Facebook statement.

“We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you,” Shannon posted on Instagram on Oct. 1.

Over the past several days, Shannon took part in numerous interviews to address the loss of her father and K.C. allegedly isolating John from the rest of the family before his death.

Shannon told the Daily Mail, “I believe my brother is a sociopath or psychopath. … This is all a game to him.” She also claimed that K.C. changed his phone numbers, didn’t respond to emails, and moved John from “jurisdiction to jurisdiction” to avoid authorities effectively investigating his well-being.

John and K.C.’s relationship is documented on social media and has been for years. The father and son duo were supposedly traveling across the country to various locations to film content for Tik Tok and a forthcoming documentary about the “Coming to America” star.

“We emailed him some time ago, reminding him that my father needed his pacemaker changed. He likely didn’t even do that and now we’ll never know the truth,” Shannon stated.

Previously, Shannon accused K.C. of abusing and financially exploiting their father in the last years of his life. In response, K.C. shared a video of John accusing Shannon of taking advantage of him.

However, John’s goddaughter, Amy Goudy, claimed he admitted to not remembering making those accusations about his daughter. Following an investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department found no evidence of abuse by K.C. and no charges were filed.

Shannon suggested the lack of a national registry for adult protective services played a role in most of John’s loved ones not getting complete answers about his mental and physical health.

The family feud between siblings Shannon Amos and K.C. Amos over their late father, “Good Times” actor John Amos, includes accusations of abuse, mental health issues, and altered wills. (Photo: @officialshannonamos/Instagram; @k.c.amos/Instagram)

This is not the first time Shannon Amos and K.C. Amos clashed over a parent. The 2016 death of their mother and John’s ex-wife, Noel “Noni” Mickelson, ignited hostilities over Noni’s estate.

Shannon also spoke to TMZ. In that conversation, she offered her explanation for why she claims K.C. shut her and other family members out of John Amos’ life in his final days.

“It’s my brother’s need to control. He struggles with drug addiction and mental health issues. We went through this with my mother but it didn’t play out publicly because she’s not a celebrity,” Shannon said.

Later in the video interview, she mentioned, “I also have a statement from my brother, which I made him sign after he did this with my mother, to state that he knowingly manipulated my father.”

In addition, Shannon claimed her brother repeatedly had John’s will changed, so the alleged signed statement mandated K.C. could not have their dad sign documents without other family members present.

“He still was able to accomplish that,” she said, alleging K.C. managed to alter John’s will despite the supposed signed agreement.

The suspicion of “foul play” cloaking John Amos’ death was given more ammunition when Shannon Amos also began pointing the finger at a woman named Belinda Foster.

“There are some things that aren’t making sense,” Shannon expressed to TMZ. “For example, Belinda Foster, who had claimed to be my father’s publicist, was never contracted. We’ve never seen any paperwork to show that she was his actual publicist with my father’s signature on it.”

Shannon went on to say that Foster, K.C. Amos, and another individual named Eugene Brummet lived with John Amos at one point. She believes the three “grifters” conspired to take advantage of her father.

“I represented John Amos for over 30 years as his publicist of record,” Belinda Foster told People. “The media knows this along with John’s agencies of record. Over the years we grew close to one another to the point of a familial relationship.”

Foster insisted John Amos referred to her as his ‘daughter” and he was “like a father” to her. She also denied any abuse by K.C. and contended Shannon’s 2023 “no-contact order” against K.C. for seemingly threatening to kill her prevented him from notifying her about John’s death.

“K.C., Eugene, and I, along with numerous others cared for him. On several occasions when Shannon claimed that he was abused, law enforcement authorities sat with John and confirmed his well-being,” Foster expressed.

“Extra” host Billy Bush interviewed Shannon Amos as well as John’s brother Leslie Franklin, granddaughter Quiera Williams, goddaughter Amy Goudy, and business manager Paul Baldessare.

Shannon stated that she last saw her dad in a hospital in June 2023, where she had to “sneak in” and they shared a brief conversation before she was “escorted out by security.”

“He told me he wanted to be buried in Jamaica. He did not want to be cremated,” Leslie Franklin said about his late brother. “K.C. did that, and that’s beyond [John’s] last wishes.”

When asked did she ever call her dad on the phone, Shannon explained that K.C. would move around frequently to different hotels, hence the many seen in the background of K.C.’s videos.

As the controversy surrounding John Amos plays out on in the media and the internet, K.C. has maintained a low profile on social media.

He returned to TikTok on Oct. 3 for the first time since Aug. 13 by uploading a three-and-a-half minute video of John playing chess. The clip’s caption read, “Pops often reminded me to #KeepOnKeepingOn.”

K.C. has also added a link to the People article in his Instagram bio, in which Foster said that John wanted his death announcement to be delayed.

“At the time of his death, John was concerned that Shannon might turn his death and interment into a circus as she had done with other aspects of his life,” she noted. “It was John who requested the delay in announcing his death to Shannon and the rest of the world.”