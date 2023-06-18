Father’s Day Truce? GoFundMe Set Up by John Amos’ Daughter Alleging Elder Abuse Has Been Deactivated

After weeks of public arguing over social media with her family, actor John Amos’ daughter’s GoFundMe campaign she created ostensibly to support her father has been deactivated.

Shannon Amos alleged her father was in grave danger and she was crowdfunding so that she could wage war against people she believes are stealing her father’s money and engaging in elder abuse.

The GoFundMe’s targeted goal was $500,000.

Shannon Amos said she would use the half million to address “legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses” she would incur in protest of her dad’s current caretakers.

On June 7, the daughter took to social media to proclaim that she had received a FaceTime call from her father on May 14 while she was overseas. The “Good Times” actor allegedly told her he had been hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee. The call was short but sparked alarm, she said.

Shannon’s account continued with her saying more bells started to ring when a friend, in her proxy, flew to Memphis to check on America’s dad. The friend purportedly told her that Amos was in the intensive care unit and did not look good.

“What we found shattered our world. My dad fighting for his life in the ICU. During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth…my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation,” she wrote.

Adding, that was the moment she was “determined to seek justice” for her dad, calling the local Sheriff’s Department in his home state and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

However, on the morning of Father’s Day, the campaign seemed to be taken down. The deactivation comes days after her father accused her of elder abuse.

In a radical reversal of the elder abuse narrative published on Instagram on June 15, John Amos, 83, said it was Shannon that should be investigated.

“She would be the primary suspect — if you would. I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse,” he said in a video from a hospital room, filmed and later posted on social media by his son K.C. Amos.

“My son is here with me in the hospital in Memphis,” he was sure to say, dismissing earlier assertions that K.C. was the bad caretaker. “He is at my bedside.”

“I’m not in the hospital as a result of anything that happened recently, other than the fact that about a month ago I was hospitalized because I was suffering from,” he paused before motioning his hand toward his son, “water retention and a couple of other issues. All of which have been corrected or at least addressed.”

Neither party has publicly addressed why the campaign has been shut down, outside of John Amos’ initial objection on June 9 on his social media page and a couple of subsequent videos made.

While the campaign was live, Shannon Amos raised approximately $13,000 from over 300 donors.