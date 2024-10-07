‘It’s Called a Tramp Stamp’: John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Sparks Outrage Over New Lower Back Tattoo 

Chrissy Teigen, 38, wanted the world to see her new temporary tattoo. The wife of vocal superstar John Legend, 45, uploaded a video to Instagram showing off her body ink.

“I went to ChainFEST and I came home with this. This is a White Castle lower back tattoo,” Teigen said in the clip as she turned her back toward the camera while wearing a latex dress.

The “Cravings” cookbook author continued, “Then I found out it lasts for eight days. I have a White Castle lower back tattoo that lasts for eight days. Oh my god.”

Grammy-winning singer John Legend defends his wife Chrissy Teigen against trolls bashing her fake “tramp stamp.” (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Despite her excitement, people in her comments appear to be in an uproar about her “tramp stamp.”

The second annual ChainFEST 2024, which took place on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles, is described as “the world’s largest celebration of chain restaurants.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Teigen joined company owners, “The Office” actor B.J. Novak and award-winning chef Tim Hollingsworth, as a strategic investor and advisor.

However, her tattoo has garnered a lot of attention and criticism online.

“You knew what you were doing so don’t act surprised. You just need an excuse to show it off,” a person wrote in Teigen’s comment section.

Another negative comment read, “It’s called a tramp stamp, bimbo. 8 days?? Gonna be perm. *welp* SAD.”

Yet a third individual joked, “Imagine dating a woman and finally being intimate only to find she has a White Castle tramp stamp… Do you propose immediately?”

One of Teigen’s supporters showed appreciation for the mother of four, writing, “Bring back the tramp stamp so mine isn’t as embarrassing! ‘But Chrissy Teigen has one!'”

Some felt it was time for her husband, to chime in, stating, “John, come get your girl.” The “Get Lifted” album creator reacted to his spouse’s Instagram post.

Former model Chrissy Teigen catches heat for showing off her temporary White Castle lower back tattoo on Instagram. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

“It’s not a tramp stamp. It’s a chain stain,” the “Get Lifted” singer declared in his wife’s comments.

Legend is not afraid to stand up for his wife and he doesn’t miss a chance to engage with her fans or critics online. In Sept. 2024, “The Voice” coach clapped back at one of the couple’s longtime friends, Jen Atkin, on the social media platform.

The “All of Me” singer shared a heartfelt Instagram message celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with Teigen. Part of his caption stated, “So ready to do this for life.”

The banter was a joke but many assumed hairstylist Atkin was not a friend.

In response, she jokingly asked in his comment section, “You’re just NOW ready to do this for life???” Legend fired back, “Always startin s—.”

Legend initially met Teigen during the filming of his “Stereo” music video in 2006. After getting engaged in December 2011, they got married on Sept. 14, 2013, in Como, Italy.

Teigen conceived the couple’s first three children — daughter Luna, 8, son Miles, 6, and daughter Esti, 1 — via in vitro fertilization. One-year-old Wren was born through a surrogate.

Legend and Teigen have been in the news in recent weeks for reasons other than fake tattoos. Social media users continue to scrutinize the couple following the arrest of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy Combs.

Federal prosecutors indicted Combs, 54, on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York accused Diddy of hosting and recording “freak off” parties that allegedly included sexual abuse, violence, and intimidation.

As the Diddy case became a hot topic online, a resurfaced 2015 interview of Teigen leaving her husband speechless after revealing their participation in an intimate act at an Obama event caused some raised eyebrows among internet commenters.

“Sorry. I’m in trouble now,” she told “Extra” while on the Grammy Awards red carpet, perhaps realizing those words would come back to haunt her.

Legend immediately clarified that Barack Obama was not the president at the time of their public sexcapade. Teigen later explained the erotic encounter happened in a bathroom during the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Despite trying to dispel rumors that the “Obama thing” was a celebrity-filled orgy, Teigen and Legend now consistently face unproven accusations that they were participants in Diddy’s alleged sex parties.

“Was this before or after a freak off?” an Instagram user asked under Teigen’s White Castle tattoo post. A like-minded troll also commented, “Is this from a ‘freak off’ party years ago?”

No evidence has been presented showing Teigen or Legend are connected to Diddy’s racketeering and sex trafficking criminal charges. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all counts and vows to fight in court.